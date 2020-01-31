Global Smart Home Healthcare Market Forecasts to 2025 - Rapidly Growing Healthcare Spending and Rising Geriatric Population Spur Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Healthcare Market By Technology, By Service, and By Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the smart home healthcare market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The study includes the drivers and restraints of the smart home healthcare market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the smart home healthcare market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the smart home healthcare market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the smart home healthcare market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the smart home healthcare market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the smart home healthcare market by segmenting it based on technology, service, application, and region. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the smart home healthcare market are Companion Medical, Apple, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Google, General Electric Company, Hocoma, Health Care Originals, Medical Guardian, Proteus Digital Health, Medtronic, Samsung Electronics, and VitalConnect.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Smart Home Healthcare Market - Industry Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Rapidly Growing Healthcare Spending

3.2.2. Increase in Geriatric Population

3.3. Market Restraints

3.3.1. Patient Privacy & Security Related Issues

3.3.2. Lack of Required Healthcare Setup in Developing Regions

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Constant Improvements in the Healthcare Set-up

3.4.2. Innovation in the Field of Smart Home Healthcare Equipment

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis

4.1.1. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market: Company Market Share, 2018

4.2. Strategic Development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & Mergers

4.2.2. New Technology Launch

4.2.3. Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

4.2.4. Research & Development and Regional Expansion



Chapter 5. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market - Technology Analysis

5.1. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market: Technology Overview

5.2. Wireless

5.3. Wired



Chapter 6. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market - Service Analysis

6.1. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market: Service Overview

6.2. Customization & Renovation

6.3. Repair & Installation



Chapter 7. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market - Application Analysis

7.1. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market: Application Overview

7.2. Health Status Monitoring

7.3. Fall Detection and Prevention

7.4. Memory Aids

7.5. Diet or Nutrition Monitoring



Chapter 8. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market - Regional Analysis

8.1. Global Smart Home Healthcare Market: Regional Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Companion Medical

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Drug Technology Portfolio

9.1.4. Business Strategy

9.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2. Apple

9.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

9.4. Google

9.5. General Electric Company

9.6. Hocoma

9.7. Health Care Originals

9.8. Medical Guardian

9.9. Proteus Digital Health

9.10. Medtronic

9.11. Samsung Electronics

9.12. VitalConnect



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk2dho

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

