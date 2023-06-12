Global Smart Home Market Research Report: A View of Future Homes in 2030 - The Hyper-personalized Home Hub

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies the main segments that accumulate connected devices in Smart Homes: home entertainment, home safety and security, home energy, health and wellness, and home automation and control.

The smart home market is moving toward optimized and personalized devices, environmental control, and energy consumption through ubiquitous connectivity and digital transformation. The analyst offers valuable insights that will help IoT service providers increase revenue and identify new opportunities within this marketplace.

The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike more mature Information and communications technology (ICT) markets, the IoT space sees significant overlap with other industries such as automotive, energy, and transportation.

To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the analyst uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered a part of the IoT.

Key Features

To be considered a component of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between these objects, for monitoring and interaction

The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Home Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Definition and Methodology

The Definition of the IoT

Scope of the Study

Smart Homes Market Overview

Growth Metrics

Segmentation

Software and Hardware Layers

Growth Environment

Internet Households

Fixed Mobile Convergence

Wi-Fi 6 - Features and Benefits

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G Overview

Wi-Fi 6 Vs. 5G

Top 5 Household Penetration of Connected Devices, 2021 & 2026

Home Ecosystem Architecture

Smart Homes Technology Stack

Main Enablers of Smart Homes

The Home as a Hub

The Evolution of the Home Ecosystem

A View of Future Homes in 2030 - The Hyper-personalized Home Hub

The Main Trends in the Smart Home Market

The Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Smart Homes Market

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Connected Devices Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Connected Devices Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis by Segment

Connected Devices Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe

Home Entertainment Systems

Home Safety and Security Systems

Home Energy Management Systems

Health and Wellness Technology-enabled Care

Home Automation and Control Systems

