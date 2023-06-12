Global Smart Home Market Research Report: A View of Future Homes in 2030 - The Hyper-personalized Home Hub

12 Jun, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report identifies the main segments that accumulate connected devices in Smart Homes: home entertainment, home safety and security, home energy, health and wellness, and home automation and control.
The smart home market is moving toward optimized and personalized devices, environmental control, and energy consumption through ubiquitous connectivity and digital transformation. The analyst offers valuable insights that will help IoT service providers increase revenue and identify new opportunities within this marketplace.
The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike more mature Information and communications technology (ICT) markets, the IoT space sees significant overlap with other industries such as automotive, energy, and transportation.
To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the analyst uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered a part of the IoT.
Key Features
To be considered a component of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:
- Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities
- The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects
- Interconnections between these objects, for monitoring and interaction
- The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Home Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Market Definition and Methodology
- The Definition of the IoT
- Scope of the Study
- Smart Homes Market Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Segmentation
- Software and Hardware Layers
Growth Environment
- Internet Households
- Fixed Mobile Convergence
- Wi-Fi 6 - Features and Benefits
- Wi-Fi 6 and 5G Overview
- Wi-Fi 6 Vs. 5G
- Top 5 Household Penetration of Connected Devices, 2021 & 2026
- Home Ecosystem Architecture
- Smart Homes Technology Stack
- Main Enablers of Smart Homes
- The Home as a Hub
- The Evolution of the Home Ecosystem
- A View of Future Homes in 2030 - The Hyper-personalized Home Hub
- The Main Trends in the Smart Home Market
- The Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Smart Homes Market
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Connected Devices Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Connected Devices Forecast by Segment
- Forecast Analysis by Segment
- Connected Devices Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Home Entertainment Systems
- Home Safety and Security Systems
- Home Energy Management Systems
- Health and Wellness Technology-enabled Care
- Home Automation and Control Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcatxk
