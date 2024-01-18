Global Smart Homes Growth Opportunities Report 2024: AI, IoT, AR, and VR to Elevate Consumers Connected Living Experience to the Next Level

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Smart Homes, 2024" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service explores the top 5 trends in the smart homes market, identifies strategic imperatives, assesses the industry landscape to help market participants seize growth opportunities, and highlights best practices within this ecosystem.

This research study delves into the smart homes market with insightful analysis of near-future trends that will shape and drive its growth in 2024. The smart homes market is undergoing a multilayered evolution and is poised for robust growth in 2024.

Factors driving this growth include the rising demand for smart home devices providing safety, security, and comfort; enhanced energy efficiency and cost savings; greater adoption of tech-driven products and high-speed Internet connectivity; and the shift toward innovative business models.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

  • Strategic Imperatives
  • Top 5 Growth Opportunities
  • Growth Opportunity 1: Next-generation Voice Assistants to Deliver Personalized User Experience
  • Growth Opportunity 2: AR-powered Smart Devices to Drive an Immersive Connected Home Experience
  • Growth Opportunity 3: IoT-enabled, Gamified Fitness Devices to Enhance Wellness Lifestyle
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Cloud-based Smart Home Platforms to Elevate Connected Living
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Matter to Redefine the Smart Home Connectivity Ecosystem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6g6eq

