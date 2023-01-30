Global Smart Hospitality Market Report 2022 to 2028: Rising Penetration of 5G in the Hospitality Sector Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Global Smart Hospitality Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By End User (Hotels, Cruise, Luxury Yachts), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Hospitality Market size is expected to reach $58.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Smart hospitality is a new technology, which is utilized in hotels and other accommodation locations to use internet-connected equipment that can interact or communicate with each other. It is similar to the internet of things, or IoT, which allows extremely common appliances or equipment in hotels to send and receive data and make intelligent decisions.

Benefits of smart hospitality technologies include improved guest safety with alarming and mobilization, high-speed Wi-Fi, guest voicemail & wake-up, operator & visitor reservation solutions, increased staff mobility, and operator & guest voicemail & wake-up.



One of the major forces behind the expansion of India's services sector is the tourism and hospitality sector. Given the country's extensive natural beauty, diverse environment, and rich cultural as well as historical legacy, tourism in India has a lot of promise. India, like many other countries, depends heavily on tourism for its foreign exchange. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, foreign exchange earnings increased at a CAGR of 7% from 2016 to 2019 but declined in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Additionally, by knowing that a Facebook user lists their marital status, Google can more precisely tailor advertisements for that user on its search engine.

In order to make hotel visitors feel satisfied and special, this specific data can also be used to offer them a service that is personalized to their needs. An IoT platform may remember a visitor's varied comfort preferences and then automatically set the room's lighting, temperature, window coverings, and TV channels for their subsequent stay. To make the visitor feel unique, the TV may even welcome and greet them by name when they enter the room.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The poor economic effects from COVID-19 have compelled several individuals to adopt a work-from-home lifestyle. Government-imposed lockdowns forced businesses operating in the hospitality sector, including those working in hotels, resorts, restaurants, spas, and casinos, to temporarily shut down their operations. For a brief period of time, travel and tourism restrictions prompted the hospitality industry to close its doors.

In addition, international arrivals decreased by a significant rate due to travel restrictions. As a result, the hospitality industry has seen a loss in revenue and numerous hotels, fast-food restaurants, and spas have closed permanently.



Market Growth Factors

Rising penetration of 5G in the hospitality sector



With new digital tools and platforms, hotel owners are continually looking for methods to streamline the guest experience. Operators may be able to completely transform their offers with cutting-edge in-room and cross-facility services due to 5G.

Through the provision of the fundamental framework for tying together wireless devices, applications, and people, 5G has the ability to propel digital transformation in the hospitality sector. Hotel owners should be able to communicate with their customers more effectively and learn more about their journeys owing to 5G technology.



Increasing emphasis on personalized services for better customer experience



Hoteliers can create a long-lasting, value-driven connection with every guest and increase the likelihood that they will leave a good review by providing a more individualized travel experience.

Organizing a unique visitor experience boosts brand reputation and customer loyalty in addition to generating income. New smart hospitality solutions give hoteliers access to data-backed insights and behavior that can be used to create a 360-degree perspective of every visitor and improve their experience through better customer care.



Market Restraining Factors

High cost of deployment, maintenance, and training



The deployment of complex and advanced hospitality systems, like Property Management Systems (PMS), Guest Experience Management Systems, etc. is expensive, whether they are installed physically or online. Budget restrictions can make it difficult for any hotel to install a smart hospitality solution because the hospitality industry is still recovering from a pandemic-related financial loss of enormous proportions.

The majority of hotels that used smart hospitality technologies found that maintaining them was also very expensive. The cost of deployment is primarily based on the complexities and advancements of the system or service.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2020, Jan - 2022, Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Smart Hospitality Market by Offering

4.1 Global Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Smart Hospitality Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Global Property Management System Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Guest Experience Management System Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Integrated Security Management Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Facility Management Software Market by Region

4.2.5 Global Network Management Software Market by Region

4.2.6 Global Point Of Sale Software Market by Region

4.3 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Hospitality Market by Deployment Mode

5.1 Global Cloud Market by Region

5.2 Global On-premises Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Hospitality Market by End User

6.1 Global Hotels Market by Region

6.2 Global Cruise Market by Region

6.3 Global Luxury Yatchs Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Smart Hospitality Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 NEC Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.1 Financial Analysis

8.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.3 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.4.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3 Oracle Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 IBM Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Siemens AG

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.6 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Johnson Controls International PLC

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.9 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.6 SWOT Analysis

8.10. Legrand S.A.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research & Development Expense

8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giwzct-smart?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets