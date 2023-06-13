Global Smart Indoor Gardening System Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for IoT Based Smart Home Garden Watering Systems Bolsters Growth

13 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET
The global smart indoor gardening system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- AeroFarms LLC
- Agrilution GmbH
- AVA Technologies Inc.
- BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)
- CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd.
- Click & Grow LLC
- EDN Inc.
- Grobo Inc.
- Plantui Oy
- SproutsIO Inc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for IoT Based Smart Home Garden Watering System
- Increasing Focus on Indoor Aesthetics
Challenges
- Large Initial Investment by Vendors
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Small Garden
- Wall Garden
- Others
by Technology
- Smart Sensing Technology
- Smart Pest Management Technology
- Self-Watering Technology
- Others
by End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
