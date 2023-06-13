Global Smart Indoor Gardening System Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for IoT Based Smart Home Garden Watering Systems Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Indoor Gardening System Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart indoor gardening system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% during 2023-2030.

AeroFarms LLC

Agrilution GmbH

AVA Technologies Inc.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd.

Click & Grow LLC

EDN Inc.

Grobo Inc.

Plantui Oy

SproutsIO Inc.

This report on global smart indoor gardening system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global smart indoor gardening system market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, end-use, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the smart indoor gardening system market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for IoT Based Smart Home Garden Watering System

Increasing Focus on Indoor Aesthetics

Challenges

Large Initial Investment by Vendors

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Small Garden

Wall Garden

Others

by Technology

Smart Sensing Technology

Smart Pest Management Technology

Self-Watering Technology

Others

by End-User

Residential

Commercial

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

