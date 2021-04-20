Global Smart Inhalers Market (2020 to 2025) - by Components, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Inhalers Market (2020-2025) by Components, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, End-Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Inhalers Market is estimated to be USD 118.35 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 257.38 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.81%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as growth in respiratory disorders such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) and growing acceptance towards digital healthcare equipment have driven the demand for the smart inhaler market. Similarly, the demand for real-time monitoring devices in the healthcare sector has additionally supported the growth of the market further.

However, the high cost of smart inhalers and the evident presence and utilization of manual inhalers poses to be a restraining factor to the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Smart Inhalers Market is segmented further based on Components, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, End-Use, and Geography.



By Components, the market is classified as solutions and services. Amongst the two, the solutions segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Product, the market is classified as inhalers and nebulizers. Amongst the two, the inhalers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Application, the market is classified as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Amongst the two, the asthma segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online channels. Amongst all, hospital pharmacies are estimated to hold the highest market share.



By End Use, the market is classified as patients, R&D, and others. Amongst all, the patient segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. AptarGroup, Inc has partnered with Sonmol for developing connected drug delivery devices, digital therapies, and services platform for respiratory and other diseases - 21st April 2020

2. Teva Pharmaceuticals has got its 3rd Digi inhaler approved known as the ArmonAir Digihaler monotherapy maintenance treatment. It is considered the first-gen medicine-only dispenser. - 11th March 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura Group plc, AstraZeneca plc, Propeller Health, Adherium Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cohero Health LLC, OPKO Health Inc., and Novartis AG, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Inhalers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of respiratory-related disorders

4.2.1.2 Growth in real-time monitoring devices

4.2.1.3 Rising acceptance towards digital healthcare equipment

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High price of the smart inhalers

4.2.2.2 Presence of manual inhalers

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

4.2.3.2 Growing collaborations between smart inhaler manufacturers and software companies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Limited product availability in emerging markets

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inhalers

7.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler

7.2.2 Metered-Dose Inhaler

7.3 Nebulizer



8 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asthma

8.3 COPD



9 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Distribution channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals Pharmacies

9.3 Retail Pharmacies

9.4 Online channel



10 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Patients

10.3 R&D

10.4 Others



11 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 OPKO Health, Inc.

13.2 AstraZeneca plc

13.3 GlaxoSmithKline

13.4 Propeller Health (ResMed Inc)

13.5 Aptar Pharma

13.6 Novartis AG

13.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

13.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals

13.9 H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

13.10 Sensirion AG

13.11 Cohero Health, Inc (AptarGroup Inc)

13.12 Adherium Limited

13.13 Gecko Health Innovations, Inc (Teva Pharmaceuticals)

13.14 Agilent Technologies

13.15 3M Medical

13.16 Inspiro Medical (OPKO Health Inc)

13.17 Findair Sp. z o. o.

13.18 Vectura Group

13.19 Zeolr Technologies Pvt Ltd.

13.20 ResMed, Inc.



14 Appendix

14.1 Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0fw0r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

