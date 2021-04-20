Global Smart Inhalers Market (2020 to 2025) - by Components, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, End-use and Geography
Apr 20, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Inhalers Market (2020-2025) by Components, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, End-Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Inhalers Market is estimated to be USD 118.35 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 257.38 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.81%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors such as growth in respiratory disorders such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) and growing acceptance towards digital healthcare equipment have driven the demand for the smart inhaler market. Similarly, the demand for real-time monitoring devices in the healthcare sector has additionally supported the growth of the market further.
However, the high cost of smart inhalers and the evident presence and utilization of manual inhalers poses to be a restraining factor to the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Smart Inhalers Market is segmented further based on Components, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, End-Use, and Geography.
By Components, the market is classified as solutions and services. Amongst the two, the solutions segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Product, the market is classified as inhalers and nebulizers. Amongst the two, the inhalers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Application, the market is classified as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Amongst the two, the asthma segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online channels. Amongst all, hospital pharmacies are estimated to hold the highest market share.
By End Use, the market is classified as patients, R&D, and others. Amongst all, the patient segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. AptarGroup, Inc has partnered with Sonmol for developing connected drug delivery devices, digital therapies, and services platform for respiratory and other diseases - 21st April 2020
2. Teva Pharmaceuticals has got its 3rd Digi inhaler approved known as the ArmonAir Digihaler monotherapy maintenance treatment. It is considered the first-gen medicine-only dispenser. - 11th March 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura Group plc, AstraZeneca plc, Propeller Health, Adherium Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cohero Health LLC, OPKO Health Inc., and Novartis AG, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Inhalers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of respiratory-related disorders
4.2.1.2 Growth in real-time monitoring devices
4.2.1.3 Rising acceptance towards digital healthcare equipment
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High price of the smart inhalers
4.2.2.2 Presence of manual inhalers
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Technological Advancements
4.2.3.2 Growing collaborations between smart inhaler manufacturers and software companies
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Limited product availability in emerging markets
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Inhalers
7.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler
7.2.2 Metered-Dose Inhaler
7.3 Nebulizer
8 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Asthma
8.3 COPD
9 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Distribution channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals Pharmacies
9.3 Retail Pharmacies
9.4 Online channel
10 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By End Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Patients
10.3 R&D
10.4 Others
11 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Funding
13 Company Profiles
13.1 OPKO Health, Inc.
13.2 AstraZeneca plc
13.3 GlaxoSmithKline
13.4 Propeller Health (ResMed Inc)
13.5 Aptar Pharma
13.6 Novartis AG
13.7 Boehringer Ingelheim
13.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals
13.9 H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.
13.10 Sensirion AG
13.11 Cohero Health, Inc (AptarGroup Inc)
13.12 Adherium Limited
13.13 Gecko Health Innovations, Inc (Teva Pharmaceuticals)
13.14 Agilent Technologies
13.15 3M Medical
13.16 Inspiro Medical (OPKO Health Inc)
13.17 Findair Sp. z o. o.
13.18 Vectura Group
13.19 Zeolr Technologies Pvt Ltd.
13.20 ResMed, Inc.
14 Appendix
14.1 Questionnaire
