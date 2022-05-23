Global Smart Inhalers Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Inhalers Market size is expected to reach $414.4 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 24.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Smart inhalers are inhalation devices that deliver a range of medications. Inhalers contain anticholinergic, glucocorticoids, insulin, and beta-agonists, which are used to treat and prevent respiratory disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). When sensors are placed as a clip to inhalers to monitor the proper dose per intake and the technique used for inhaling the drug, these inhalers are referred to as smart inhalers. The sensor's data is shared with the patient and healthcare practitioners in order to track inhaler usage. The monitored data is then exchanged with their mobile apps via an internet platform using Bluetooth technology, and electronic health records (EHR) or electronic medical records (EMR) are preserved as a result.



Some smart inhalers have sensors that can identify whether a person is in a polluted or pollen-filled environment, give useful reminders, and indicate if an individual's inhaler technique needs to be reviewed. Individuals do not need to maintain their own records because all inhalers are intended to automatically track how often they are used.



Indoor air pollution in households in underdeveloped and developing countries is becoming a more widespread problem with an increase in the population of these countries. Respiratory problems such as COPD and asthma are more common in people who live in substandard housing and neighborhoods. Inhalation of particles occurs when kerosene lights and portable stoves are used for heating and cooking.

Furthermore, rising tobacco consumption among both men and women in high-income nations, as well as increased risk of indoor air pollution, are projected to raise the prevalence of respiratory disease in both men and women. Smoking, biomass fuel for heating and cooking, and poor ventilation are all sources of indoor pollution in low-income countries. As a result, an increase in indoor pollution is expected to lead to an increase in asthma and COPD cases, driving the market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various sectors of the business domain. The imposition of various restrictions like lockdown, ban on cross border travelling, social distancing norm, temporary ban on manufacturing units and ban on imports & exports, have disrupted the supply chain of various goods or products across the world.

In addition, the burden on healthcare sector has increased due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a favorable impact on the market for smart inhalers. A large number of clinics and hospitals around the world have been reconfigured to boost hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. Due to the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases, non-essential procedures may face a backlog.



Market driving Factors:

Increase in The Incidence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Asthma is the name of a chronic pulmonary disease by which both children and adults can be affected. Due to inflammation and tightening of the muscles around the tiny airways, the air channels in the lungs shrink. Asthma patients suffer from symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. These sensations are transitional, however, importantly, these symptoms worsen at night and during physical workouts. Asthma symptoms can be exacerbated by other common external and internal factors. Viral infections (colds), dust, smoke, fumes, changes in the weather, grass and tree pollen, animal fur and feathers, harsh soaps, and perfume are all potential triggers the intensity of the effects of the triggers that may vary from person to person.



Smart Inhalers are More Efficient Than Regular Inhalers

Smart inhalers are not only simply inhalers but any electronic devices capable of sharing data and tracking records. With the use of Bluetooth, digital inhalers may be connected to smartphones, allowing for dosing reminders and dose monitoring. Additionally, these devices have patient education tools that help to reduce dosing errors, resulting in lower hospitalization and treatment costs. The number of doctor visits of patients who utilized these types of inhalers fell dramatically. Increasing research and development about smart inhalers are likely to make them more effective and efficient, thus increasing their demand in the market.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Smart Inhalers are Expensive

A smart inhaler is priced at around $99 on average. This varies based on the brand and the capabilities it offers. Naturally, the more sophisticated the capabilities, the more expensive they are. The same may be said for the cost of smart inhalers, which have sensors built into the device. Only specific medications and inhalers are authorized for use with some smart inhalers. As a result, double-checking the manufacturer's website or asking the pharmacist for further information about the inhaler, asthma treatments, and mobile device compatibility becomes essential. Purchasing medications can be costly, and purchasing equipment or devices to help manage the disease implies further expenses.

