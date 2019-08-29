Global Smart Irrigation Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025: Weather-Based Controller Systems will Bring in Healthy Gains

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Irrigation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Irrigation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.7%



Weather-based Controller Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Weather-based Controller Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$116.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Weather-based Controller Systems will reach a market size of US$119.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$272.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Baseline Inc. ( USA )

) Calsense ( USA )

) Galcon Israel ( Israel )

) Hunter Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Hydropoint Data Systems ( USA )

) Netafim Ltd. ( Israel )

) Rachio Inc. ( USA )

) Rain Bird Corporation. ( USA )

) The Toro Company ( USA )

) Weathermatic ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



Global Competitor Market Shares Smart Irrigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment Controllers (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025 Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025 Water Flow Meters (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025 Weather-based Controller Systems (Irrigation Controller) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025 Sensor-based Controller Systems (Irrigation Controller) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

