Global Smart Irrigation Markets to 2025

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Irrigation Market, By System Type, By Components, By Applications, By Region, Market Trend Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing world population is resulting in a shortage of food & water which has boosted the adoption of efficient replacement systems to preserve natural water reserves including smart irrigation systems. Smart irrigation technology is highly profitable for farming operations.



Factors such as increasing use of upgraded technologies such as IoT devices and cloud computing in the agriculture field is driving the potential growth of smart irrigation market. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and solutions are used to attain improved operational efficiency, maximized yield, and minimum wastage by using real-time field data collection and data analysis.



Moreover, increasing R&D investment for developing reliable irrigation scheduling solutions, growing interest on developing smart irrigation solutions using advanced technology and continuous improvement in sensing and monitoring devices will accelerate the growth of global smart irrigation market.



Also, rising necessity to monitor and control the water requirements of the field due to inadequate rainfall and water scarcity across the globe will further be expected to fuel the growth of global smart irrigation market over the forecast period. Furthermore, existing players of smart irrigation controllers are largely focusing on integrating smartphone control functionality that can allow communication via smart home systems through voice. Additionally, manufacturers have integrated additional functionalities to their products, for instance, soil health analytics and drone integration to cater their base in the global smart irrigation Market.



Smart Irrigation Controllers to Gain High Traction



Smart irrigation controller systems will remain predominantly high in the expansion of the market over the forecast period. Owing to the increasing adoption of controller devices for automatic irrigation scheduling in applications such as agriculture, lawns and gardens in residential and commercial property, and landscaping. It uses weather and sensor data to automatically adjust irrigation schedules to any environmental changes.



Moreover, the effectiveness of smart irrigation solutions continues to remain relies on the efficiency of controller systems. However, the smart irrigation controller systems, soil moisture sensors, and water management platform are also expected to hold leading component-type. In addition, it has additional features, such as inbuilt programs to maintain watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, and remote operation and input terminals for sensors such as rain/freeze and soil moisture.



North America Is Expected To Dominate the Global Smart Irrigation Market during Forecast Period



North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Developing countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, and so is the factor of the high market share of this region in the smart irrigation market. The region has the highest number of smart irrigation systems installed at farms, residential landscapes, and golf courses.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. While nascent integration of technologies in farming practice will act as an impediment, but progressive economies such as India, South Korea, and China are showcasing great leaps towards steadfast adoption of smart irrigation. The APAC region is growing as the leading players in the global smart irrigation market are focussing on tapping the demands of this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Company market share analysis,2018

4.6. Growth Potential analysis,2018

4.7. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.8. PESTEL Analysis

4.9. Strategic Outlook



5. Global Smart Irrigation Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By System Type

5.2.2. By Components

5.2.3. By Application

5.2.4. By Region



6. Global Smart Irrigation Market, By System Type

6.1. Key System Type Trends

6.2. Weather Based

6.3. Sensor Based



7. Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Components

7.1. Key Components Trends

7.2. Controllers

7.3. Sensors

7.4. Water Flow Meters

7.5. Others



8. Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Application

8.1. Key Application Trends

8.2. Agriculture

8.3. Non-Agriculture



9. Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, By System Type, 2015-2025

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Components, 2015-2025

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Applications, 2015-2025

9.2.5. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Rain Bird Corporation

10.2 Netafim Ltd.

10.3 HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.

10.4 Rachio Inc.

10.5 The Toro Company

10.6 Galcon Ltd.

10.7 Hunter Industries Inc.

10.8 Telsco Industries Inc.

10.9 Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

10.10 Valmont Industries, Inc.

10.11 Blossom

10.12 Weathermatic

10.13 Skydrop



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f34aa



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

