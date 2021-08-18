Global Smart Learning Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Demand for Online Learning Due to the Pandemic Presents Opportunities
Aug 18, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Learning Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Learning Type (Synchronous Learning and Asynchronous Learning), End User (Academic, Enterprises, and Government), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Smart Learning market size is expected to grow from USD 36.7 billion in 2021 to USD 95.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during the forecast period.
The increasing need for an interactive and engaging learning environment to drive the smart learning market. Smart Learning tools help organizations by providing seamless communication between employees. This improves the operational efficiency and productivity of the employees, thereby helping organizations to meet their business goals.
By Learning type, the synchronous learning segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
By learning type, the synchronous learning segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Synchronous learning is online learning, which happens in real-time. In this type of learning, learners can interrupt the tutor and ask their doubts between ongoing sessions. Online communication helps learners' stay-in-touch with their teacher and fellow students.
Synchronous learning has features such as classroom engagement, dynamic learning, and instruction depth which differentiate it from asynchronous learning.
By Enterprises, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
The Large Enterprises segment is expected to hold the larger market size. Smart learning solutions provide a uniform training platform which asl helps to assess employee performance across branches, thus providing a centralized contact system for the management. The traction of smart learning solutions has increased among large enterprises due to the increasing penetration of mobile devices along with the advancement in technologies.
By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the global Smart Learning market, owing to the rapid adoption of Smart Learning solutions. Government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure are responsible for driving the adoption of video conferencing solutions in the region.
The region has the highest student population, and with advancing technologies, there is a growing demand for eLearning and distance education. This has led to the rapid adoption of Smart Learning solutions in fast-growing countries, such as China, Japan, India and Australia.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the Smart Learning Market
4.2 North American Market, by Component and Country
4.3 Asia Pacific Market, by Component and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing demand for the LMS software to effectively manage learning content
5.2.1.2 Need for an interactive and engaging learning environment
5.2.1.3 Enterprises are focusing more on human capital development
5.2.1.4 Rising enrollments in the higher education sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High cost of infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing demand for online learning due to the pandemic
5.2.3.2 Advancements in smart learning technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need of technical training for teachers and instructors
5.2.4.2 Data security and privacy issues
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Ecosystem
5.3.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.3 Trade Analysis
5.3.3.1 Import of interactive displays
5.3.4 Patent Analysis
5.3.5 Average Selling Price
5.3.6 Technology Trends
5.3.6.1 Introduction
5.3.6.2 Interactive displays
5.3.6.3 Augmented and virtual reality
5.3.6.4 Artificial intelligence
5.3.6.5 Internet of things
5.3.6.6 Big data analytics
5.3.6.7 Cloud services
5.3.6.8 5G network
5.3.7 Porter's Five forces Analysis
5.3.7.1 Threat of new entrants
5.3.7.2 Threat of substitutes
5.3.7.3 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3.7.4 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.3.7.5 Competition rivalry
5.3.8 Case Study Analysis
5.4 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Smart Learning
6 Smart Learning Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Hardware: Market Drivers
6.2.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact
6.2.3 Interactive Displays
6.2.4 Interactive Whiteboards
6.2.5 Smart Boards
6.2.6 Other Hardware
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Software: Smart Learning Market Drivers
6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.3 Integrated Solutions
6.3.4 Standalone Solutions
6.3.4.1 Learning Management System/Learning Content Management System
6.3.4.2 Student Information System
6.3.4.3 Classroom Management Software
6.3.4.4 Language Learning Software
6.3.4.5 Others
7 Smart Learning Market, by Service
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
7.1.3 Consulting
7.1.4 Implementation
7.1.5 Support and Maintenance
8 Smart Learning Market, by Learning Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Synchronous Learning
8.2.1 Synchronous Learning: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Synchronous Learning: COVID-19 Impact
8.3 Asynchronous Learning
8.3.1 Asynchronous Learning: Smart Learning Market Drivers
8.3.2 Asynchronous Learning: COVID-19 Impact
9 Smart Learning Market, by End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic
9.2.1 Academic: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Academic: COVID-19
9.3 Enterprises
9.3.1 Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3.2 Enterprises: COVID-19
9.3.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3.4 Large Enterprises
9.4 Government
9.4.1 Government: Smart Learning Market Drivers
9.4.2 Government: COVID-19
10 Smart Learning Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Market Developments
11.3.1 New Solution/Service Launches and Enhancements
11.3.2 Others
11.3.3 Deals
11.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players, 2020
11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.6.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.6.1.1 Stars
11.6.1.2 Emerging Leaders
11.6.1.3 Pervasive Players
11.6.1.4 Participants
11.7 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.8 Market Ranking of Top Five Key Players
11.8.1 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.8.1.1 Progressive companies
11.8.1.2 Responsive companies
11.8.1.3 Dynamic companies
11.8.1.4 Starting blocks
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Blackboard
12.1.2 IBM
12.1.3 Samsung
12.1.4 Smart Technologies
12.1.5 Adobe
12.1.6 Microsoft
12.1.7 SAP
12.1.8 Oracle
12.1.9 BenQ
12.1.10 Google
12.1.11 Cornerstone OnDemand
12.1.12 Pearson
12.1.13 McGraw Hill
12.1.14 Cisco
12.1.15 Huawei
12.1.16 D2L
12.1.17 Newrow
12.1.18 Crossknowledge
12.1.19 Ellucian
12.1.20 UpsideLMS
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Edsys
12.2.2 Echo360
12.2.3 Instructure
12.2.4 eCourseWiz
12.2.5 SkyPrep
12.2.6 Paradiso Solutions
12.2.7 Latitude CG
12.2.8 Knowledge Anywhere
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnzjoo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article