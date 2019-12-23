Global Smart Lock Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart Lock market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14%.



Deadbolts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, display the potential to grow at over 14.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Deadbolts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$140.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$105.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Deadbolts will reach a market size of US$106.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$392.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allegion PLC; Assa Abloy AB; Cansec Systems Ltd.; dormakaba International Holding AG; Master Lock Company LLC; Onity, Inc.; SALTO Systems SL; Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.







SMART LOCK MCP14

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Consumer IoT Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Locks in the Residential Sector

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Industrial IoT & Smart Factory Also Push Up the Need for Smart Locks in the Industrial Sector

Growing Clout of Industry 4.0 Creates New Value for Smart Locks as Vital Cyber-Physical Devices that Secure the Digital Era: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Lock Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADEL Group (Hong Kong)

Allegion Plc (Ireland)

Anviz Global (China)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

August Home, Inc. (USA)

Avent Security (China)

Cansec Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Danalock International ApS (Denmark)

DESSMANN Schliessanlagen GmbH (Germany)

dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

Gantner Electronic GmbH (Austria)

Gate Labs Inc. (USA)

Haven Lock, Inc. (USA)

Master Lock Company LLC (USA)

MIWA Lock Co. (Japan)

Onity, Inc. (USA)

Salto Systems S.L (Spain)

Samsung SDS (Korea)

SentriLock, LLC. (USA)

Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co., Ltd. (China)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (USA)

UniKey Technologies Inc. (USA)

Vivint, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Security & Safety Concerns Drives Demand for Locks

Burglaries by Point of Entry, Method of Entry, and Location: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

Implementation of Anti-Burglary Good Practices Spur the Need for Smart Lock Solutions

Rising Demand for Biometric-based Smart Locks

Select Popular Biometric Door Locks

Smart Cards and Locks Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in the Industrial Sector

Minimizing Touch Points and Lowering the Risk of Spreading of Germs: Key Driver for Smart Lock in Healthcare Setups

Technology Improvements Remain Critical for Sustained Market Growth

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Emerge as Attractive Technologies for Smart Lock

Wi-Fi vs Bluetooth vs Z-Wave vs ZigBee

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Smart Lock Grow in Popularity

AI Makes a Huge Impact on Access Control Connectivity Functions & Capability

As the World Heads Towards an Imminent Recession in 2020, Housing Market Outlook to Leave the Market Jittery Over the Short-Term Period

New Privately Owned Housing Units Started (in Thousands) in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018

Monthly New Privately Owned Housing Units Started (in Thousands) & Percentage Change in the US for the Years 2018 & 2019

Concerns Over Smart Lock Security Breach: The Red Hot Issue





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Smart Lock Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Lock Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Deadbolts (Lock Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Deadbolts (Lock Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Lever Handles (Lock Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Lever Handles (Lock Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Padlocks (Lock Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Padlocks (Lock Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Other Lock Types (Lock Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Other Lock Types (Lock Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Commercial (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Commercial (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Residential (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Residential (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Institutional & Government (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Institutional & Government (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Industrial (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Industrial (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Bluetooth (Communication Protocol) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Bluetooth (Communication Protocol) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Wi-Fi (Communication Protocol) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Wi-Fi (Communication Protocol) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: NFC (Communication Protocol) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: NFC (Communication Protocol) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Communication Protocols (Communication Protocol) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 26: Other Communication Protocols (Communication Protocol) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 27: United States Smart Lock Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Lock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: United States Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Lock Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: United States Smart Lock Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Smart Lock Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: United States Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Communication Protocol: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 33: Canadian Smart Lock Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Lock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Smart Lock Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Lock Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: Canadian Smart Lock Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Canadian Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Smart Lock Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Smart Lock Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Communication Protocol for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 39: Japanese Market for Smart Lock: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Lock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Japanese Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Lock Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Lock in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Smart Lock Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Smart Lock: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Communication Protocol: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 45: Chinese Smart Lock Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Lock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Chinese Smart Lock Market by Lock Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Chinese Demand for Smart Lock in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Chinese Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chinese Smart Lock Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Smart Lock Market by Communication Protocol: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Table 51: European Smart Lock Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Smart Lock Market Share Shift by Region/ Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Smart Lock Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Lock Type: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Lock Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Smart Lock Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Smart Lock Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Communication Protocol: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 59: Smart Lock Market in France by Lock Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: French Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Lock Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Smart Lock Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Smart Lock Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

Table 63: Smart Lock Market in France by Communication Protocol: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: French Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Communication Protocol: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 65: Smart Lock Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Lock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: German Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Lock Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Smart Lock Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Smart Lock Market Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Smart Lock Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: German Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Communication Protocol: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 71: Italian Smart Lock Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Lock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Italian Smart Lock Market by Lock Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Smart Lock in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Italian Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Italian Smart Lock Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Italian Smart Lock Market by Communication Protocol: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Smart Lock: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Lock Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: United Kingdom Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Lock Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Lock in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Smart Lock Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Smart Lock: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Communication Protocol: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Smart Lock Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Lock Type: 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Europe Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Lock Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Smart Lock Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Europe Smart Lock Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Smart Lock Market Share Breakdown by Communication Protocol: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 89: Smart Lock Market in Asia-Pacific by Lock Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Lock Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Smart Lock Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Smart Lock Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

Table 93: Smart Lock Market in Asia-Pacific by Communication Protocol: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Communication Protocol: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Smart Lock Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Lock Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 96: Smart Lock Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Lock Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 97: Rest of World Smart Lock Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Smart Lock Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Rest of World Smart Lock Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Communication Protocol: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Smart Lock Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Communication Protocol for 2019 and 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. ADEL GROUP



2. ALFRED INC.



3. ALLEGION PLC

NUKI HOME SOLUTIONS GMBH

SCHLAGE



4. ALTRO SMART INC.



5. AMADAS CO., LTD.



6. ANVIZ GLOBAL INC.



7. ARDI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION



8. ASSA ABLOY AB

MUL-T-LOCK TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

YALE RESIDENTIAL

YALE UK



9. AUGUST HOME INC.



10. AVENT SECURITY



11. BE-TECH ASIA LIMITED



12. BIOENABLE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.



13. BONDA TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD.



14. CANDY HOUSE INC.



15. CANSEC SYSTEMS LTD.



16. CODELOCKS LTD.



17. CONNEX PTE LTD.



18. DANALOCK INTERNATIONAL APS



19. DELANEY HARDWARE



20. DESSMANN SCHLIESSANLAGEN GMBH



21. DIGIPAS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (EGEETOUCH)



22. DOOR ENTRY SYSTEM SERVICES



23. DORMAKABA INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG



24. EURO-LOCKS SA NV



25. EURO-LOCKS SICHERHEITSEINRICHTUNGEN GMBH



26. FRIDAY HOME APS



27. GANTNER ELECTRONIC GMBH



28. GATE LABS, INC.



29. GLUE AB



30. GODREJ & BOYCE MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED - LOCKING SOLUTIONS & SYSTEMS DIVISION



31. GUANGDONG AP TENON SCI.&TECH.CO., LTD.



32. GUANGDONG BALING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



33. GUANGDONG LEVEL INTELLIGENT LOCK INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.



34. GUANGZHOU LIGHT SOURCE ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED



35. HAVEN LOCK INC.



36. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.



37. HORIZON ENTERPRISES



38. HUDSON LOCK LLC



39. IGLOOHOME PTE LTD.



40. ILOCKEY



41. INDIEGOGO, INC.



42. KAADAS AUSTRALIA



43. KEYMITT S.A.



44. KEYU INTELLIGENCE CO., LTD.



45. KEYWE SMART LOCK



46. KISI, INC.



47. LATCHABLE INC.



48. LEAPIN DIGITAL KEYS



49. LOCKLY



50. LOCSTAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



51. LOKTOUCH LTD.



52. MASTER LOCK COMPANY LLC



53. MCGRATH LOCKS PTY LTD.



54. MIWA LOCK CO., LTD.



55. NOKE INC.



56. ONITY



57. OVIKU OY



58. OZONE OVERSEAS PVT. LTD.



59. OZONE SECUTECH PRIVATE LIMITED



60. PANASONIC CORPORATION



61. PICKVIN SMARTECH PVT., LTD.



62. QILOCKS EQUIPMENT LTD.



63. QRIO INC.



64. REMOTELOCK



65. RING LLC



66. SALTO SYSTEMS SL



67. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.



68. SAMSUNG SDS CO., LTD.



69. SEAMOONCLOUD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



70. SENTRILOCK LLC



71. SHENZHEN ISURPASS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



72. SHENZHEN JIEYAA INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



73. SHENZHEN VIANS ELECTRIC LOCK CO., LTD.



74. SINOVO TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.



75. SKROMAN SWITCHES PVT., LTD.



76. SMART DOOR SYSTEMS LTD.



77. SOFIA SRL



78. SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.

KWIKSET CORPORATION

WEISER LOCK CORPORATION



79. THE CHAMBERLAIN GROUP



80. TOVER GROUP



81. TOWO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



82. U-TEC GROUP INC.



83. UNIKEY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



84. VIVINT SMART HOME INC.



85. WENZHOU BECK ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.



86. YUNDING NETWORK TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.



87. YUTU ELECTRONICS PRIVATE LIMITED



88. ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



89. ZKTECO CO., LTD.







