Global Smart Lock Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017-2027 - Market Opportunities and Recommendations for New Investments

The Global Smart Lock Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include improving in consumer behaviour, increasing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities, voice recognition based smart locks and growth opportunities/investment opportunities



Scope of the Report



Based on communication protocol, market is segmented into Bluetooth, WI-FI and other communication protocols.

Other communication protocols segment is further sub-segmented by thread, Z-wave, NFC and zigbee.

Depending on lock type, market is divided into lever handles, padlocks, deadbolt and other locks.

By Unlocking Mechanism, market is classified into app based, touch to open, keypad, hybrid/integrated and touch screen.

In terms of end user, market is segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, institution & government, enterprise, critical infrastructure and other applications.

Residential segment is further sub-segmented into individual houses and condominium.

Commercial segment is further classified into corporate, retail stores and malls, hospitality and healthcare. Industrial segment is further divided into manufacturing, oil & gas, transportation & logistics and energy & power.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol



5 Smart Lock Market, By Lock Type



6 Smart Lock Market, By Unlocking Mechanism



7 Smart Lock Market, By End User



8 Smart Lock Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Allegion Plc

Kaba Holding AG

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Onity, Inc.

Salto Systems S.L.

Master Lock Company LLC

Dessmann

Cansec Systems Ltd.

Gantner Electronic GmbH

MIWA Lock Co.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Amadas Inc.

Haven Lock Inc.

Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co.Ltd.

UniKey

Assa Abloy AB

