Global Smart Lock Powerhouse Kaadas Launches Expansion into North America

China's Leading Smart Lock Manufacturer to showcase Smart Home Solutions at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaadas Group, China's leading smart lock solutions provider, today announces the company is expanding operations into North America. Growing rapidly and adding employees throughout North America, Kaadas North America will operate a warehouse in southern California, complete with a full product showroom. Kaadas North America will offer traditional electronic locks, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Z-Wave connected smart lock solutions.

Kaadas KA227-V Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Smart Lock with Dual Fingerprint Sensors Kaadas Z-Wave Fingerprint Touchpad Deadbolt

Kaadas locks will be available under the Kaadas brand name and offer opportunities to partner with companies seeking to have Kaadas manufacture electronic or smart locks under their own brand. The company also provides connected products and solutions with App & Cloud service using cutting-edge technologies to manage and monitor smart locks from anywhere at any time. Kaadas will be showcasing their new-to-market smart lock line including locks with thumbprint access and built-in video doorbells within the Z-Wave Alliance Pavilion Booth #52908 at the Venetian Expo.

Kaadas is dedicated to offering innovative and high-quality smart locks that are convenient, secure, and intelligent. Decades of expertise and strong revenues positions Kaadas as the third largest lock brand globally, and first in China. Kaadas global product portfolio covers mortise, rim, deadbolt & latch bolt smart locks that meet diverse international applications and standards in residential and commercial markets. Kaadas is well-known in China for their high-tech, high quality modern design locks including a lock designed with Lamborghini which enables 3-D face recognition. "As the Kaadas brand continues to innovate and grow, we are excited to bring our revolutionary smart lock products and manufacturing capabilities to the North American market," said Nick English, CEO North America. "Our strong manufacturing capability and a stacked engineering group, we are able to offer high-quality, innovative products at a small price tag." Kaadas' growth and competitive positioning has been possible by a unique vertical business model starting with a wholly owned manufacturing plants and process combined with a powerful in-house R&D team down to the facilities where the molding, die casting, CNC machining, polishing, surface mount assembly, and rigorous testing, and packaging take place. With over 30 years of continuous investment in product research and development, the company has received more than 400 Chinese and international patents and software copyrights.

About Kaadas

With more than 30 years of dedication to the lock industry, Kaadas has improved millions of homes and businesses worldwide with its high-tech and revolutionary smart locks. Kaadas integrated the entire industry chain to understand each family's security needs from every angle, and provide the most secured, durable smart lock to each family. Now, as a leading brand of high-end smart locks in over 67 countries, Kaadas has more than 2,000 employees and tens of thousands of global sales networks. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

