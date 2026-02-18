Global Smart Locks Market to Reach USD 8.4B by 2035 (11.6% CAGR) | Bluetooth Locks Lead (52%) | Key Regions: North America, Europe & Asia Pacific | FMI

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), ranked by Clutch among leading consulting firms, reports that the global smart locks market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 8.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6%. The forecast reflects an absolute value increase of USD 5.6 billion and a total growth of 200% over the period, supported by accelerating demand for home automation, expanding Internet of Things (IoT) adoption, and rising security requirements across residential, commercial, and institutional properties.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is expected to grow by nearly 3.0X by 2035 as property owners and managers increasingly prioritize remote access control, keyless convenience, and stronger visitor management. Growth momentum is being reinforced by wider smartphone penetration, increasing comfort with connected devices, and rapid advancements in biometric and encryption capabilities that make modern smart locks more reliable and security-forward than earlier generations.

Quick Stats: Smart Locks Market

Market Value (2025): USD 2.8 billion

USD 2.8 billion Forecast Value (2035): USD 8.4 billion

USD 8.4 billion Forecast CAGR (2025–2035): 11.6%

11.6% Leading Product Category (2025): Bluetooth-Enabled Locks (52%)

Key Growth Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Key Players: August Home Inc., Yale (ASSA ABLOY), Schlage (Allegion plc), Samsung Electronics, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

Market Value Momentum: Where the Growth Concentrates

FMI analysis indicates the smart locks market will expand in two distinct phases, with the decade's upside weighted toward the later years as advanced access control becomes more embedded across broader property categories.

2025 to 2030: The market is projected to rise from USD 2.8 billion to USD 4.9 billion, adding USD 2.1 billion—representing 37.5% of total growth expected through 2035. This phase will be shaped by:

Rising demand for connected home security and retrofit upgrades

Increasing smartphone-led remote access adoption

Wider availability of biometric authentication options in residential construction projects

2030 to 2035: The market is forecast to grow from USD 4.9 billion to USD 8.4 billion, adding USD 3.5 billion—accounting for 62.5% of total decade expansion. Growth in this period will be characterized by:

AI-powered access control and anomaly detection capabilities

and anomaly detection capabilities Voice assistant compatibility and smart ecosystem integration

Premium multi-factor authentication for higher-security environments

for higher-security environments Stronger emphasis on cybersecurity protection, interoperability, firmware updates, and encryption protocols

What's Fueling Demand: Convenience Meets Security Expectations

Smart locks are increasingly positioned as "core infrastructure" for connected properties because they deliver keyless entry, temporary access credentials, real-time monitoring, and audit trails—capabilities that align with modern expectations across homeowners, rental operators, and institutional property managers.

Between 2020 and 2024, the smart locks market experienced significant growth as users recognized the practical value of remote access and visitor control across residential use cases, light commercial applications, vacation rentals, and shared workspace environments. Improvements in wireless protocols, battery optimization, and tamper-alert systems strengthened confidence, while also highlighting the importance of balancing convenience with security integrity.

Segment Outlook: Bluetooth Leads Today, Residential Anchors Scale

Bluetooth-Enabled Locks Hold 52% Share in 2025

Bluetooth-enabled locks are projected to account for 52% of the market in 2025, reflecting their broad consumer acceptance and strength in smartphone-based access experiences. These locks are favored for:

Proximity detection and operational simplicity

Power efficiency and battery longevity

Strong compatibility across smartphone ecosystems

Reliability in residential installation environments

Bluetooth formats continue to be widely adopted as the foundational layer of keyless entry—especially where users value ease of use without depending entirely on continuous Wi-Fi connectivity.

Residential Segment Represents 71% of the Market in 2025

Residential applications are projected to represent 71% of total smart locks demand in 2025, driven by homeowners and developers seeking convenience plus protection. Adoption is supported by:

Maturing mobile apps and smart home platforms

Installer workflow improvements and easier retrofits

Increasing preference for connected security solutions that enhance property value and peace of mind

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, and Defining Trends

Key Growth Drivers

Rising security consciousness and demand for keyless access

Expansion of smart home ecosystems and IoT connectivity

Growth of remote property management models and proptech platforms

Restraints

Higher upfront installation costs in some property types

Cybersecurity vulnerability concerns and firmware update expectations

Battery replacement requirements impacting long-term reliability perceptions

Key Trends

Deeper smart home integration and cross-device interoperability

and cross-device interoperability AI and predictive security using behavioral recognition and anomaly detection

using behavioral recognition and anomaly detection Emerging touchless experiences, including facial recognition and cloud-based access management

Commercial-grade solutions designed for multi-tenant buildings and hospitality operations

Country Outlook: China Leads Growth; USA Maintains Strong Adoption

FMI's country-level analysis indicates robust growth across major markets:

China: 13.8% CAGR (2025–2035) — driven by urbanization, smart city initiatives, connected security uptake, and manufacturing scale

— driven by urbanization, smart city initiatives, connected security uptake, and manufacturing scale USA: 11.2% CAGR — supported by strong smart home adoption, IoT infrastructure expansion, and retrofit demand

— supported by strong smart home adoption, IoT infrastructure expansion, and retrofit demand Germany: 10.5% CAGR — propelled by engineering excellence, home automation investment, and connected infrastructure development

— propelled by engineering excellence, home automation investment, and connected infrastructure development UK: 10.1% CAGR — fueled by security standards leadership and premium connected product adoption

— fueled by security standards leadership and premium connected product adoption Japan: 9.7% CAGR — anchored by quality, reliability, and advanced technology integration priorities

Europe Snapshot: Market to Reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2035

The Europe smart locks market is projected to expand from USD 0.9 billion in 2025 to USD 2.3 billion in 2035, registering a 9.8% CAGR. Germany leads the region with 36.0% share in 2025, moderating to 35.5% by 2035, while the UK holds 24.0% in 2025, easing slightly to 23.5% by 2035. France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic markets contribute steadily as renovation activity and smart home adoption expand across the region.

Competitive Landscape: Innovation, Security, and Ecosystem Compatibility

The smart locks market remains competitive across established security brands and specialized smart home providers. Companies are investing in authentication improvements, advanced encryption, cybersecurity protection, and customer support infrastructure. Innovation areas include biometric enhancement, wireless performance upgrades, application-specific product design, and compatibility with broader smart home ecosystems.

Key companies profiled include:

August Home Inc.; Yale (ASSA ABLOY); Schlage (Allegion plc); Samsung Electronics; Kwikset (Spectrum Brands); Honeywell International Inc.; Assa Abloy AB; Dormakaba Holding AG; Goji Smart Locks; UniKey Technologies Inc.

Stakeholder Contribution Framework: Enabling the Next Phase of Market Expansion

FMI notes that accelerating adoption will require coordinated progress across policy, standards, skills, and supply chain capabilities.

How governments can help

Provide targeted incentives for connected security adoption and domestic production

Use trade frameworks to ease cross-border certification pathways

Fund cybersecurity and smart home security R&D via Centers of Excellence

How industry bodies can support growth

Establish global connectivity consortia to strengthen interoperability

Promote exports by positioning smart locks as premium connected security technology

Create upskilling programs for installation, troubleshooting, and cybersecurity protocols

How distributors and proptech players can scale adoption

Bundle smart locks into broader "smart property solutions"

Build joint partnerships to accelerate R&D and interoperability assurance

How security providers can navigate the shift

Expand smart lock offerings into growth markets where keyless access is becoming standard

Train technical teams to deliver long-term service value beyond installation

