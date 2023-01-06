Global Smart Manufacturing Market Research Report 2022: Reimagining Manufacturing and Smart Factories in 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Smart Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart factories, digital manufacturing technologies have been experiencing exponential technological growth.

Disruptive technologies are playing a vital role in the revolutionary transformation of many key industries, such as aerospace, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, and oil and gas. 3D printing, advanced robotics, IIoT, and many data-driven technologies are not only redefining manufacturing but also fundamentally reshaping product design.

Industries and manufacturers have adopted these transformative technologies to achieve maximum benefit, in terms of operating profits and achieving sustainability in manufacturing. Data technologies and data analytics define the entire new transformation and revitalization of manufacturing and make it a highly automated and self-sufficient entity. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies drive intelligent automation and serve as a catalyst that increases productivity in industrial operations.

Monolithic architecture is prevalent in industrial and manufacturing software development and deployment. Rigid and complex, a monolithic application is a large code repository where changes or updates require manual installation and scheduled downtime. Patches released during the release cycle can take months. A single failure can affect the entire application, and the system must recover completely to resume operations.

In increasingly changing and digitalized business environments, business agility and flexibility have become pivotal and rendered monolithic architecture inadequate. AR technology simplifies complex processes by placing the right information in the right place at the right time. It also bridges the gap between the cyber-physical IoT and the real world and creates a composite environment in real time.

Manufacturers are implementing advanced AR technology into their shop floor and assembly processes, to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and improve overall production; this trend is changing the face of manufacturing. AR superimposes holographic images and merges them with the real world and enables workers to identify effective ways to enhance the product design process.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Mega Trend Universe - Overview

2. Executive Dashboard

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

The Mega Trend Universe - Smart Manufacturing

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Vital to Future Success

3. Strategic Context

Global Manufacturing Output Forecast - An Overview

Changing Dynamics of the Manufacturing Industry

Reimagining Manufacturing and Smart Factories in 2030

Smart Factory - A 4IR Production Environment

Enforcers that Call for Adoption of Smart Manufacturing

Automation Levels in a Smart Factory Setup

Growth Prospect of Global Factory Automation

Characteristics of 4IR-based Smart Manufacturing

How 4IR Revolutionizes Manufacturing

Technology Drivers for Smart Factory Environment

4. Industry Best Practices

Case Study: Data Analysis from Industrial Sensors

Case Study: Robots Helping in Factory Automation

Case Study: Virtual-reality-based Production

Case Study: Predictive Maintenance

Case Study: In-factory Autonomous Vehicles

Case Study: Blockchain Helping with Vendor Management

Case Study: 3D Printing for Lightweight Components

Case Study: Flexible Manufacturing

Case Study: Advanced Computer Vision

Case Study: IoT Platform Assists Human Operators

Case Study: Equipment Monitoring

Case Study: Assembly Line Automation

Case Study: Cobots

Case Study: Blockchain-driven Digital Provenance

Case Study: Precision Additive Manufacturing

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Trend Opportunity - Attractiveness Analysis

5. Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends Beets Implications

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Automation to Reduce Waste-related Losses

Growth Opportunity 2: Automation to Assist Manufacturing-to-zero Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 3: Automated Microfactories-as-a-Service Model to Empower SMBs

7. Next Steps

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Your Next Steps

About the Growth Pipeline Model

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0mo3c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets