Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Type, Application, Deployment Mode, Industry, and Geography - Forecast to 2025

The Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market size is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increase in implementation of industrial automation and industry 4.0 solutions, which get support from the government of different countries for industrial automation and cumulative need for modernized and auto-generated data to enhance productivity, are driving the growth of the smart manufacturing platform market. However, the absence of skilled IoT workforce and frequent software upgrade are the major factors that restrain the growth of the smart manufacturing platform market.



Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Process Industry and Discrete Industry. Process Industry accounts for the major market share during the predicted period. Oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, energy & power pharmaceuticals, and metals & mining are amongst a few major processed industries.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.4 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Industry

1.4.5 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Type

4.1.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Device Management Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Connectivity Management Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Application Enablement Platform Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Application

5.1.1 Global Performance Optimization Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Asset & Condition Monitoring and Others Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Deployment Mode

6.1.1 Global On Premise Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Cloud Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Industry

7.1.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Process Industry Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Process Industry Type

7.1.2.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Power & Energy Market by Region

7.1.2.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Oil & Gas Market by Region

7.1.2.3 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

7.1.2.4 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Food & Beverages Market by Region

7.1.2.5 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Metals & Mining Market by Region

7.1.2.6 Global Other Process Industry Type Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Discrete Industry Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Discrete Industry Type

7.1.4.1 Global Automotive Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

7.1.4.2 Global Industrial Manufacturing Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

7.1.4.3 Global Medical Devices Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

7.1.4.4 Global Electronics & Semiconductor Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

7.1.4.5 Global Aerospace & Defense Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

7.1.4.6 Global Others Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market by Region

8.1 North America Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

8.2 Europe Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

8.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Manufacturing Platform Market

8.4 LAMEA Smart Manufacturing Platform Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Microsoft Corporation

9.2 IBM Corporation

9.3 SAP SE

9.4 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.5 Siemens AG

9.6 Accenture PLC

9.7 Oracle Corporation

9.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.9 Software AG

9.10 Robert Bosch GmbH



