Global Smart Meter Data Management Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter Data Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.7%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$80.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$120.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$298.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,







