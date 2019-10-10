Global Smart Meter Data Management Industry
Oct 10, 2019, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter Data Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.7%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819682/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$80.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$120.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$298.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ElectSolve
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819682/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Meter Data Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Meter Data Management Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Meter Data Management Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Meter Data Management Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 7: United States Smart Meter Data Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 8: United States Smart Meter Data Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Smart Meter Data Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Smart Meter Data Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Smart Meter Data Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 12: Japanese Smart Meter Data Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Smart Meter Data Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Chinese Smart Meter Data Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Meter Data Management Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 15: European Smart Meter Data Management Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Smart Meter Data Management Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Smart Meter Data Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Smart Meter Data Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Smart Meter Data Management Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: French Smart Meter Data Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Smart Meter Data Management Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: German Smart Meter Data Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Smart Meter Data Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Italian Smart Meter Data Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Smart Meter Data
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Smart Meter Data Management Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Smart Meter Data Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Smart Meter Data Management Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Smart Meter Data Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Smart Meter Data Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Smart Meter Data Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Smart Meter Data Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC
ARAD GROUP
ELSTER GROUP GMBH
SIEMENS AG
OSISOFT, LLC
ORACLE CORPORATION
LANDIS+GYR AG
ITRON INC.
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES GROUP
TRILLIANT HOLDINGS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819682/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article