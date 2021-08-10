FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 18652 Companies: 136 - Players covered include Aclara Technologies LLC; Apator SA; B METERS UK Ltd; Datamatics Global Services Ltd; Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG; Eaton Corporation Inc; EDMI Ltd; Honeywell International; Flonidan A/S; Itron, Inc.; Jabil, Inc.; Kamstrup A/S; Landis Gyr; Neptune Technology Group, Inc.; Quadlogic Meters Canada, Inc.; Sagemcom; Schneider Electric SE; Sensirion AG; Siemens AG; SIT S.p.A; SmartMeterQ Srl; SunTront Technology Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Electric, Water, Gas); Communication Type (Cellular, RF, PLC); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Smart Meters Market to Reach $27.8 Billion by 2026

A smart meter is an electronic device capable of monitoring usage of utility services, and share the data with utility providers. Using two way communication, smart meter makes records data at the usage point and transmits the information gathered back to the utility companies. The advanced metering infrastructure holds several merits over conventional metering and supports bi-directional communication. Smart meters are increasingly replacing traditional electric meters, mainly in developed countries, and enabling power system to undergo notable transformation in terms of efficiency and reliability. These devices provide utilities with the opportunity to exploit data to ensure efficient use of energy, reduce wastage, and minimize human intervention. Smart metering devices in homes deliver accurate readings and eliminate incorrect billing or irregularities. By monitoring gas, water or electricity consumption, these devices allow users to reduce consumption and save on utility bills.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Meters estimated at $19.26 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $27.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Water Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach $4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2026

Smart Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at $3.3 Billion in the year 2021. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of $10.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Japan, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period.

The market is witnessing growth driven by increasing focus on energy efficiency, favorable government policies and critical role of smart meters in enabling reliable power grids. The global smart meters market is bolstered by government mandates and initiatives to promote installation of these devices in commercial and residential settings. These initiatives are also intended to raise user awareness about efficient and smart usage of electricity through these meters. Environment and energy policies and legislations across countries like the US, Japan and South Korea focus on 100% penetration of these meters. Smart meters also facilitate continuous migration towards renewable energy that often results in supply issues. These devices allow forecast of energy usage during peak hours for supply-related adjustments. The market growth is augmented by increasing focus on smart cities and smart grids, requiring utilities to push distribution efficiency. Global deployment of smart meters is favored by increasing digitalization to transform the power sector. Companies are leveraging information & communication technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to connect variable sources of energy like wind and solar PV to power grid. These approaches result in sustainable and robust grids, and facilitate retrofitting of the existing infrastructure with new equipment for improving performance, reducing redundancies and pushing bottom lines. Energy utilities exploiting these emerging technologies are deploying smart meters to ensure efficient supply and tap monetization opportunities.

These companies use data and analytical platforms along with AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning to enhance energy efficiency, timely remediate issues, push reliability and improve consumer experience. Smart meters are also finding adoption to manage generation, distribution and transmission of electricity. In addition, mounting pressure conserve natural resources along with government regulations pertaining to the use of electricity, water and gas are anticipated to present a perfect ground for overall expansion of the global market. Smart meters are expected to gain from environment concerns and ongoing efforts to curb carbon emission and reduce energy waste.

By Communication Type, Cellular Segment to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2026

Global market for Cellular (Communication Type) segment is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$13.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.0% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Cellular segment, accounting for 30.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.4% over the analysis period, to reach US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. More

