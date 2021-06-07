Global Smart Office Solutions Market | $ 24.15 Billion growth expected during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of IoT in business solutions.

The smart office solutions market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in demand for smart office solutions and sensor networks for energy efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the smart office solutions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart office solutions market covers the following areas:

Smart Office Solutions Market Sizing

Smart Office Solutions Market Forecast

Smart Office Solutions Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40822



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Avnet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Signify NV

United Technologies Corp.



Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Smart Security Market - Global smart security market is segmented by Product (Surveillance systems, Intruder alarms, and Access control systems), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and End-user (Commercial, Residential, Utility Infrastructure, and Others).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Smart Card IC Market - Global smart card IC market is segmented by microprocessor architecture (16-bit and 32-bit), application (telecommunication, financial, government, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Smart security systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart EMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HVAC control systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart lighting solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Audio-video conferencing systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of M&A activities

Increase in demand for smart office solutions and

sensor networks for energy efficiency

Increasing preference for mix and match cloud services

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Avnet Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Signify NV

United Technologies Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-office-solutions-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-office-solutions-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Republish_004_wk24_report&utm_content=IRTNTR40822

