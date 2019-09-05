Global Smart Online Water Sensor Solutions Market to 2025: Opportunities in Disruptive Application, VAS, Geographic Expansion, Partnerships, Investments/M&A

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Smart Online Water Sensor Solutions Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the revenue of the global online smart water sensor solutions market will reach $6,300.7 million by 2025.



Urbanisation and rapid pace of industrialisation are key factors for water stress across the globe. Increased awareness with regard to climate change and pollution have led to regulators and policymakers revising existing standards and adopting stringent water quality and discharge standards. Economic and environmental sustainability have become key parameters for smart water infrastructure in smart cities.

Water utilities and industries are fast adopting solutions that enable economic and environmental sustainability. The key elements for sustainability are: continuous monitoring of water quality and quantity parameters, system health monitoring, remote configuration and calibration, and decision intelligence.

Smart online water sensors play a critical role in monitoring and optimising water and wastewater treatment systems and associated transmission networks. In the last 5 years, the smart online water sensors technology has advanced due to improved connectivity for fast transmission of data (in some cases bi-directional) and data analytics platform, which enables enhanced comprehensive data visualisation. As a result, smart online water sensors have enabled end users to predict issues, rightly identify mitigation measures, and continuously optimise water and wastewater treatment systems.

Leading online smart water sensor solution providers have strategically developed a comprehensive product line that is connected to a data analytics platform (software or a Web portal) to enable customers, remote monitoring, and control. Other advanced products and solutions offered include self-calibration, digital data storage and transfer solutions, latest cellular (4G)/Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity and digital twin solutions.

Customers are demanding solutions that enable energy, chemical, and water efficiency on the back of the growing adoption of technologies like Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). Smart online water sensor assists end users in the automation of treatment modules, such as aeration chambers, phosphorus and nitrogen control, optimised chemical dosing, and so on.

Disruptive technologies include the use of a single sensor or a single device with multiple sensors to detect multiple parameters with the help of advanced data analytics. These technologies provide comprehensive asset management and predictive analytics capabilities. New business models, such as Software as a Service or Sensor as a Service (SaaS), are being implemented to cater to price-sensitive customers and for new market penetration.

Currently, NA and Europe are the leading markets for smart online water sensors. APAC countries like China and India are expected to have a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Key end users of smart online water sensors include municipal water utilities and industries, such as oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, and thermal power plants. Industries that are under high regulatory scrutiny for their effluent discharge are the key targets for sustained growth.

Water utilities that were traditionally dependent on lab-based sensors for water quality monitoring are gradually shifting towards online smart water sensors due to their reliability and remote continual monitoring capabilities.

Additionally, the study also provides insight into disruptive technologies, growth opportunities based on new business models, the competitive landscape of the market, smart value-added services that could enhance growth, and top predictions for the market for the forecast period.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current market situation and what is the forecast market growth rate?

What are the factors influencing the growth of the global online smart water sensor solutions market and to what extent do they have an impact?

What factors influence the growth of the regional global online smart water sensor solutions market?

Which regions will have high levels of market activity and which are still at the development stage?

At the regional level, which countries offer the best growth opportunities?

What are the innovative technologies currently disrupting the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment-Market Overview

Market Overview-Scope

Market Segmentation by Solutions

Mapping of Online Water Sensors

Key Regional Participants by Regional Coverage

Services Offered by Key Companies

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers Explained

Restraints Explained

3. Market Forecasts

Global-Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Solutions

Revenue Forecast Discussion

4. North America

5. Europe

6. The Middle East and Africa

7. APAC

8. LATAM

9. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends and Factors Impacting the Global Smart Online Water Sensor Solutions Market

Top Predictions for the Global Smart Online Water Sensor Solutions Market

10. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

11. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Disruptive Application

Growth Opportunity 2-Value-add Services

Growth Opportunity 3-Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 4-Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 5-Investments/M&A

12. Brand and Demand-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Value Proposition

Growth Opportunity 2-Upsell/Cross-sell

13. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities Matrix

14. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritised Opportunities Through Implementation

