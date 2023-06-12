Global Smart Parking Strategic Research Report 2023: Parking 4.0 is the Future of Smart Parking - Market to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Parking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Parking Market to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Smart Parking estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Off-Street, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.6% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Street segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.7% CAGR



The Smart Parking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 18.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Vehicular Traffic and Lack of Adequate Parking Spaces in Cities Drives Focus onto Smart Parking Systems

Countries with Highest Vehicle Density Per Capita: Number of Vehicles Per 1,000 People by Country

Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles in Millions for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040

The High Economic Cost of Parking Drives Interest in Smart Parking Solutions

Average Time Spent in Searching for Parking Space in the UK, Germany and USA (in Hours Per Driver Per Annum)

and (in Hours Per Driver Per Annum) Parking Search Cost in Major US Cities: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Annual Search Cost Per City

Parking Search Cost in Major Cities across the UK: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Annual Search Cost Per City

Parking Search Cost in Major German Cities: Number of Hours Spent on Searching for Parking Space Per Driver Per Annum and Annual Search Cost Per City

Smart Parking Solutions Seek to Resolve the Ever Growing Transport Challenges Confronting Cities across the World

Smart Parking: An Integral Part of Smart City Initiatives

A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide

Growing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide Presents Opportunity for Smart Parking Market

Rapid Pace of Urbanization Gives Rise to Parking Concerns, Presenting Opportunities for Smart Parking Market

Among the Notable Innovations in the Parking Space, Smart Parking Solutions Hold Immense Potential to Increase Parking Capacities

Integration of Real-Time Smart Parking Systems in Intelligent Transport Systems across Smart Cities: Designed to Provide Timely Information

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

IoT Facilitates Location Tracking of Cars in Smart Parking Lots

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Key Benefits of IoT-based Smart Parking System: Reduction in Time Spent on Searching for Parking Space, Gas Emissions, Distance Travelled and Traffic Volume

Innovations in IoT-based Smart Parking to Revolutionize Parking Space

Notable Trends in Smart Parking World: In a Nutshell

Parking 4.0: The Future of Smart Parking

Smart Parking Technology Presents Additional Avenues of Revenue Generation in Cities

AI-Based Parking Improves Parking and On-Road Experience

Sensors Play a Vital Role in Smart Parking Systems

Event Parking in Cities: Tremendous Growth Potential for Smart Parking Market

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects

Major Issues with Automated Parking Technology

