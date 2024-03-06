Global Smart Polymers Market Outlook to 2028 - Rising Development and Utilization of Smart Polymers for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Materials

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Polymers Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Polymers Market was valued at $23.80 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow to $54.50 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 18%.

Smart polymers encompass various materials that can alter color, transparency, or shape in response to environmental changes. These high-performance polymers, also referred to as stimuli-responsive or functional polymers, exhibit sensitivity to various factors such as temperature, humidity, pH, chemical compounds, light intensity, and electromagnetic fields, allowing them to change in ways such as color alteration, increased transparency, conductivity or shape modification, including shape memory.

These materials can be incorporated in sensors, artificial muscles, hydrogel, biodegradable packaging, and biomedical engineering, where they are developed for drug delivery systems and other medical applications. Smart polymers represent a significant advancement in polymer science, offering robust characteristics and multifunctionality, and their potential applications span diverse fields, including biotechnology, electronics, textiles, and environmental solutions.

The current smart polymers or stimuli-responsive ones available in the market are classified into physical-responsive, chemical-responsive, biological-responsive and others. Among the stimuli-responsives mentioned above, physical-responsive and biological-responsive are expected to show valid and reasonable results in the smart polymers market. The chemical-responsive and other stimuli-responsive polymers have not experienced significant development because of problems generally associated with specific chemical triggers and the size of the required investments.

Considerable research and development are being put into these new technologies, which are still in the laboratory or pilot stage. In addition, some stimuli-responsive polymers have other supporting and pretreatment applications that could increase the performance and efficiency of smart polymer plants. These include pH/ion-responsive and electro-magnetic responsive polymers. In addition, shape memory polymer is one of the emerging product types growing among consumers due to its properties that allow it to return to its original shape.

Most of the large smart polymer manufacturers are located in countries such as the U.S. and Germany, and regions such as Asia-Pacific. During the forecast period, the U.S. will be the largest utilizer in the market. The European market can see a versatile combination of markets. Countries like Germany and France can be assessed based on their stronghold to the largest multi-brand companies competing in the world market. China and India have the largest biodegradable and recycled polymer programs and plans in the rest of the Asia-Pacific countries. Studying the country level shows that the U.S. has the highest demand for smart polymers due to the high biomedical and R&D sector, followed by Japan, China, and India.

Report Scope

The innovative polymer is reactive to physical, chemical, and biological stimuli. These include those responsive to changes in pH, temperature, light, mechanical stimuli, and self-immolation polymers. Therefore, due to these characteristics of smart polymers, numerous industrial applications have emerged, leading to high growth in the market. This report covers some of the smart polymers' physical, chemical, and biological parameters that governments and industries monitor due to their growing technological developments and advancements. This report focuses primarily on smart polymers and their use by end-use industries such as biomedical and biotechnology, building and construction, textile, electrical and electronics, automotive, personal care and cosmetics, packaging, and aerospace.

This report on the smart polymers market highlights the strong demand for smart polymers and the technologies that define their differences from regular polymers. New technologies help industries meet regulatory requirements for manufacturing and developing smart polymers.

The publisher analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future smart polymers market status and forecasted market growth from 2022 through 2028. This report also discusses market strategies, supply chain structure key players in countries, and driving forces of the market.

The report also features a separate section highlighting the sustainability perspective of the smart polymers market at the global level. This section covers companies' performance on different ESG (environment, social, and governance) parameters.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value, with 2022 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2023 to 2028. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to technology and application, are also provided.

The Report Includes

180 data tables and 40 additional tables

An overview of the global market landscape related to smart polymers

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, and estimated figures for 2023. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028.

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to smart polymers, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by stimuli responsive, product type, end use, country, and geographical region

Details pertaining to different types of smart polymers, their applications, and supply chain structure, changing trends in channel partner preferences, and comparisons with those conventional polymers available

Discussion of future trends and perspectives, as well as some important issues like thermal/mechanical properties and regulatory challenges, of smart polymeric materials

Review of patents, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to smart polymers

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Solvay, and BASF SE.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Global Smart Polymers Market: Overview

Smart Polymers: Biodegradable Properties

Smart Polymers: Biocompatible Properties

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers Upsurge in Advancements in the Electronics and Automotive Sectors Growing Development and Advancement in the Biomedical and Biotechnological Industry Rising Development and Utilization of Smart Polymers for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Materials Rising Dominance of Global Leaders

Challenges Fluctuation in Raw Material Pricing Stringent Rules and Regulations Imposed by Regulatory Bodies



Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Development

Current Market Trends

Emerging Technologies

Implantation of Smart Polymers in Biomedical Sectors

Smart Polymer Nanocomposites

The Evolution and Emerging Trends of 4D Printing with Smart Polymers

Chapter 6 Smart Polymer Supply Chain Structure

Chapter 7 Global Smart Polymers Market by Stimuli

Physical Stimuli-Responsive

Thermo-Responsive Polymers

Shape Memory Polymers

Photo-Responsive Polymers

Others

Biological Stimuli-Responsive

Biomolecules

Enzymes

Chemical Stimuli-Responsive

Others

Chapter 8 Global Smart Polymers Market by Product Type

Gels

Coatings

Films

Additives

Paints

Solvents

Others

Chapter 9 Global Smart Polymers Market by End Use

Biomedical and Bioengineering

Drug Delivery

Biosensors

Tissue Engineering

Artificial Muscle

Gene Therapy

Bio-Catalysis

Others

Packaging

Textile

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Others

Chapter 10 Global Smart Polymers Market by Region

Chapter 11 Sustainability in Smart Polymers Industry: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Importance of Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Patent Analysis Based on Companies to Which Patents Were Issued

Chapter 13 Mergers and Acquisitions Outlook

Chapter 14 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

BASF

Covestro

Evonik Industries

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Huntsman International

Merck

Nouryon

Smp Technologies

Solvay

The Lubrizol Corp.

