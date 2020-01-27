Global Smart Ports Market is Expected to Reach $9.86 Billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Ports Market is accounted for $1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Smart Ports Market include ABB, Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture, General Electric, IBM, Ikusi Velatia, Port of Rotterdam, Port Solutions, Ramboll Group, Royal Haskoning, Scientific Enterprises, Trelleborg and Wipro.

Rising needs for real-time information and growing environmental concerns are major key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing supportive government initiatives toward smart infrastructure/port will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market. However, privacy and security issues are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-ports-market/request-sample

Smart ports are automated ports that use high-end smart technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and blockchain for improving performance and efficiency of the shipping industry. Smart ports record and monitor data and utilizes them to take better decisions.

Based on Technology, Blockchain is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing need for transparency and security for transactions. Blockchain enables control over the information as well as protects the privacy of the user.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-ports-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to growing industrialization in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-ports-market

Throughput Capacities Covered:

Scarcely Busy (Less Than 5 Million Teu)

Moderately Busy (5–18 Million Teu)

Extensively Busy (More Than 18 Million Teu)

Elements Covered:

Port Community System

Smart Port Infrastructure

Real-time Location System (RTLS)

Traffic Management System

Automated information system(AIS)

Shore power

Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling

Smart Safety & Security

Gate Automation

Automated Mooring Systems

Smart Energy & Environment Solutions

Other Elements

Technologies Covered:

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Process Automation

IoT, Blockchain

Port Types Covered:

Inland Port

Seaport

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

