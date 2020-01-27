Global Smart Ports Market is Expected to Reach $9.86 Billion by 2027
Jan 27, 2020, 09:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Ports Market is accounted for $1.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Smart Ports Market include ABB, Abu Dhabi Ports, Accenture, General Electric, IBM, Ikusi Velatia, Port of Rotterdam, Port Solutions, Ramboll Group, Royal Haskoning, Scientific Enterprises, Trelleborg and Wipro.
Rising needs for real-time information and growing environmental concerns are major key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing supportive government initiatives toward smart infrastructure/port will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market. However, privacy and security issues are hampering the market growth.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-ports-market/request-sample
Smart ports are automated ports that use high-end smart technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and blockchain for improving performance and efficiency of the shipping industry. Smart ports record and monitor data and utilizes them to take better decisions.
Based on Technology, Blockchain is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing need for transparency and security for transactions. Blockchain enables control over the information as well as protects the privacy of the user.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-ports-market
By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to growing industrialization in the region.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-ports-market
Throughput Capacities Covered:
- Scarcely Busy (Less Than 5 Million Teu)
- Moderately Busy (5–18 Million Teu)
- Extensively Busy (More Than 18 Million Teu)
Elements Covered:
- Port Community System
- Smart Port Infrastructure
- Real-time Location System (RTLS)
- Traffic Management System
- Automated information system(AIS)
- Shore power
- Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling
- Smart Safety & Security
- Gate Automation
- Automated Mooring Systems
- Smart Energy & Environment Solutions
- Other Elements
Technologies Covered:
- Internet of Things
- Artificial Intelligence
- Process Automation
- IoT, Blockchain
Port Types Covered:
- Inland Port
- Seaport
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: sales@strategymrc.com
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article