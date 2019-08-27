Global Smart Railways Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Railways - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Railways market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.6%

Video Surveillance Cameras, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$11.4 Billion by the year 2025, Video Surveillance Cameras will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$857.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Video Surveillance Cameras will reach a market size of US$985.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Global Competitor Market Shares
  2. Smart Railways Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  3. Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
  4. Video Surveillance Cameras (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
  5. Networking & Connectivity Devices (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
  6. Multimedia Infotainment Displays (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
  7. Professional Services (Service) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
  8. Managed Services (Service) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
  9. Passenger Information System (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
  10. Freight Information System (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
  11. Rail Analytics System (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
  12. Smart Ticketing System (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

  • ABB Group (Switzerland)
  • Alcatel-Lucent SA (France)
  • Alstom SA (France)
  • Ansaldo STS (Italy)
  • Bombardier, Inc. (Canada)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • General Electric Company (USA)
  • Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
  • IBM Corporation (USA)
  • Indra Sistemas SA (Spain)
  • Siemens AG (Germany)

