Global Smart Retail Markets, 2023-2024 and 2028 - Increasing Adoption of Robots to Offer Shopping Conveniences and Rising Adoption of New Software Technology

The Global Smart Retail Market is estimated to be USD 33.49 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 71.8 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 16.48%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., etc.

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Smart Retail Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Smart Retail Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Robots to Offer Shopping Conveniences

4.1.2 Rising Adoption of New Software Technologiy by Retailers

4.1.3 Changing Customer Expectations Leading Smart Retailing Adoption

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Maintenance Cost of Advanced System

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Self-Delivery Vehicles

4.3.2 Growing Usage of Technologies for Connecting End-Users

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Theft Risk for Customer Data



5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Retail Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software



7 Global Smart Retail Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Virtual Recognition

7.3 Mobiles

7.4 Blockchain

7.5 Artificial Intelligence



8 Global Smart Retail Market, By Systems

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digital Signage Solutions

8.3 Smart Labels

8.4 Smart Payment Systems

8.4.1 NFC-Ready POS Terminals

8.4.2 NFC-Ready MPOs Terminals

8.5 Intelligent Vending Machines

8.6 Augmented Reality Solutions

8.7 Virtual Reality Solutions

8.8 Smart Carts

8.9 Robotics

8.10 Analytics



9 Global Smart Retail Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Apparel and Accessories

9.3 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

9.4 Hardlines and Leisure Goods



10 Global Smart Retail Market, By Applications

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Foot-Traffic Monitoring

10.3 Inventory Management

10.4 Loyalty Management and Payment

10.5 Predictive Equipment Maintenance

10.6 Brand Protection

10.7 Smart Fitting Rooms



Broadcom, Inc.

Caper AI

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cozy Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

Estimote, Inc.

First Data Corp.

Focal Systems, Inc.

Google, LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intel Corp.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

NCR Corp.

Nvidia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Par Technology Corp.

Probiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

PTC, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Standard Cognition Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

