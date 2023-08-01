Global Smart Rings Market Set to Reach $23 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 20.9%

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Rings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report reveals that the global market for Smart Rings, estimated at US$5 million in 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$23 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Key Highlights:

Bluetooth-based Smart Rings segment is projected to record an 18.1% CAGR and reach US$12.4 million by the end of the analysis period.

by the end of the analysis period. NFC-based Smart Rings segment is forecast to grow at a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

Regional Market Insights:

The U.S. market is estimated at US$1.6 million in 2022.

in 2022. China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada , each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17.8% CAGR respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

and , each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17.8% CAGR respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR within Europe .

Market Scope:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Smart Rings market, covering various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. It offers an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region, spanning the years 2022 through 2030.

Key Categories Covered:

The report delves into specific categories within the Smart Rings market, such as Bluetooth-Based Smart Rings and NFC-Based Smart Rings, providing insights into their performance and potential growth opportunities.

Market Overview:

The report includes influencer market insights, world market trajectories, and a review of key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. It also assesses the competitive market presence for players worldwide in 2022.

What's New for 2023?

The report provides special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of the zero-COVID policy in China and its "bumpy" reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also offers insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, and online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

Select Competitors:

The report features a total of 38 select competitors, including companies like Jakcom Technology Co., Ltd., Logbar Inc., Mota Group, Inc., NFC Ring, Nimb Inc., Oura Health Ltd., Ringly Inc., and TheTouch X s.r.o.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bab46r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets