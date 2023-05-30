Global Smart Scale Market to Surpass USD 5.54 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Smart Scale Market Segments - By Type (Glass Platform and Stainless Steel Platform), By Application (Residential, Gym, Health Facilities, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 3.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 5.54 billion expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% by the end of 2031. The market is fueled by the increasing dependency on smart technologies.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Fitbit

Withings

Blipcare

Tanita

Taylor Precision Products Inc

iHealth Lab, Inc

Qardio, Inc

Garmin Ltd.

Eufy

PICOOC

Xiaomi

Shenzhen Yolanda Technology Co., Ltd

Pyle

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, application, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Global Smart Scale Market

On the basis of region, the global smart scale market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, owing to the large number of people who go to gyms and the rising trend of joining multipurpose health and fitness clubs among people.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

A smart scale is an electronic device used to measure body weight. It tracks changes in the body and displays the data in an App linked to the user's device.

It records biometric information about a person's health through Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA).

Governments are supporting healthy eating habits and promoting digital health programs and e-health platforms are expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in smart scales are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The glass segment is expected to hold a significant market share as the glass-based smart scale offers a maximum weight-bearing capacity.

The health facilities segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyles.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyles. The online segment is projected to hold a major revenue share of the market, owing to the growing number of e-commerce industries in various countries and innovative delivery options offered by vendors, including same-day delivery.

Read 207 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Smart Scale Market Segments - by Type (Glass Platform and Stainless Steel Platform), By Application (Residential, Gym, Health Facilities, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Glass Platform

Stainless Steel Platform

Application

Residential

Gym

Health Facilities

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

