Global Smart Shelves Market Report 2023: Increasing Customer Personalization and Customization Drives Growth

The global smart shelves market is expected to grow from $2.75 billion in 2022 to $3.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The smart shelves market is expected to grow to $6.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.2%.

Major players in the smart shelves market are Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intel Corporation, PCCW Solutions, Avery Dennison, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., E Ink Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Software AG, NEXCOM International Co Ltd., Dreamztech Solutions, Trax Retail, and Minewtag.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Smart shelves refer to electronically connected shelves that keep track of inventory and provide product information, cross-selling recommendations, and marketing ideas using a combination of sensors, digital displays, and RFID tags. They also give businesses priceless insight into the preferences and purchasing habits of their customers. The smart shelves are used to automatically track inventory in retail stores.



The main components in smart shelves are hardware, software and services. Hardware refers to the tangible, touchable, physical parts of a computer system. The most crucial hardware elements are the motherboard, CPU, RAM memory, IO system, power supply, video display controller, bus, and hard drive. The major enterprise size are SMEs and large enterprise. The different applications include planogram management, inventory management, pricing management, content management and others that are used by departmental stores, supermarkets, specialty stores and other end-users.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart shelf market. Major market players in the smart shelves market are focused on technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2022, Unified Natural Foods Inc., a US-based natural and organic food company introduced a smart shelf tag initiative based on new technology Eli QR codes, which will allow consumers to obtain product information as they shop in stores. ELi QR Codes are an improved, more secure variation of a QR code that can be scanned to give customers more information about a product and rich digital content on their smartphones without the need for an app.

The ELi QR Code's content will be obtained from the provider and automatically filled in for each unique UPC to provide information on nutrition, allergens and promotional offers, customer reviews, traceability details, and brand stories which will leverage customers' shopping experience.



North America was the largest region in the smart shelves market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart shelves market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the smart shelves market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Increasing customer personalization and customization is expected to propel the growth of the smart shelf market going forward. Personalization refers to the process of designing or altering a product to better suit a customer's wants and needs. When a customer manually alters an item to match their demands or specifications, this is called customization. Smart shelves help increase customer personalization and customization through the benefits of smart shelves, such as retailer profit maximization and the provision of a tailored shopping experience, which are anticipated to favorably impact the global market for smart shelves.

For instance, according to IBM Watson Advertising, a US-based AI-powered advertising solution, in January 2022, 56% of customers want all of their interactions with brands to be customized. And in exchange for a better-personalized shopping experience, 70% of millennials are willing to let companies monitor their browsing and purchasing habits. Further, 59% of customers feel it's crucial to engage them in a customized way based on previous interactions if you want to win their business. Therefore, increasing customer personalization and customization is expected to drive the growth of the smart shelf market.



