Global Smart Shoes Market 2018-2022 with Boltt, Digitsole, Nike, Powerlace Technology & Under Armour Dominating

The global smart shoes market to grow at a CAGR of 22.70% during the period 2017-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global smart shoes market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of smart shoes. The segments covered in this report include function, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The insoles of smart shoes are embedded with pressure sensors that can detect walking or running data and can be controlled via smartphones using a Bluetooth connection. The data thus collected by the shoes is streamed to a smartphone or tablet via a dedicated app. Most smart shoes also offer tips on improving the fitness regimen

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increased product innovation leading to increased premiumization.

One trend that is affecting the market is provision of personalized fitness coaching. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is proliferation of wearable fitness devices

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

Boltt

DIGITSOLE

Nike

POWERLACE TECHNOLOGY

Under Armour

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FUNCTION 2017-2022



Global smart shoes market: Segmentation by function

Comparison by function

Market opportunity by function

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER 2017-2022



Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 2017-2022



Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 2017-2022



Global smart shoes market: Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Provision of personalized fitness coaching

Strategic partnerships

Increased use of wearable devices in sports analytics

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX



