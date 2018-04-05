Global Smart Shoes Market 2018-2022 with Boltt, Digitsole, Nike, Powerlace Technology & Under Armour Dominating

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smart Shoes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart shoes market to grow at a CAGR of 22.70% during the period 2017-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global smart shoes market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of smart shoes. The segments covered in this report include function, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The insoles of smart shoes are embedded with pressure sensors that can detect walking or running data and can be controlled via smartphones using a Bluetooth connection. The data thus collected by the shoes is streamed to a smartphone or tablet via a dedicated app. Most smart shoes also offer tips on improving the fitness regimen
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increased product innovation leading to increased premiumization.
One trend that is affecting the market is provision of personalized fitness coaching. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is proliferation of wearable fitness devices
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Boltt
- DIGITSOLE
- Nike
- POWERLACE TECHNOLOGY
- Under Armour
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FUNCTION 2017-2022
- Global smart shoes market: Segmentation by function
- Comparison by function
- Market opportunity by function
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER 2017-2022
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 2017-2022
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 2017-2022
- Global smart shoes market: Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Provision of personalized fitness coaching
- Strategic partnerships
- Increased use of wearable devices in sports analytics
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 17: APPENDIX
