Global Smart Shoes Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, End-user, Distribution Channel and Geography

The Global Smart Shoes Market is estimated to be USD 150.25 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 250.34 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.75%.



Smart Shoe is smart technology footwear in which the shoe insoles are digitally connected that facilitates its user with larger than life features and specifications making it more than just a regular shoe. Wearable products or digitally connected products feature services that ease the day-to-day activities of the end-user.

Factors such as a surge in demand for smart wearable products in sports and fitness, emphasis on performance enhancement programs, increasing demand for tracking and evaluating health metrics, and rise in demand from the healthcare industry are some of the driving factors for the growth of the Global Smart Shoes Market. Whereas, the high marginal price of the product and lower product penetration in the untapped market are major restraints for the market's growth.



Adoption of technology integrated fitness products, rise in adoption of smart shoes for the elderly population, and rise of social media marketing are some of the opportunities for the market growth though lack of awareness among consumers and lower life-expectancy of products are the challenges for the market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ADIDAS AG (ADIDAS), Digitsole, Nike, Inc., Pepper Gate Footwear Inc., PUMA SE (KERING), Salted Venture, ShiftWear, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



