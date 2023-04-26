Global Smart Shopping Cart Market Research Report 2023: Sector is Projected to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 27.48%

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Shopping Cart Market Research Report by Technology (Bar Codes, RFIDs, ZigBee), Mode of Sales (Direct, Distributor), Application - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market size was estimated at USD 1,396.62 million in 2022, USD 1,769.84 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.48% to reach USD 9,745.28 million by 2030.

Companies Mentioned

AiFi Inc.

Caper Inc.

Cart Technologies, LLC

Cust2mate Ltd.

Focal Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Grabango Co.

IMAGR Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Retail AI, Inc.

SAP SE

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Standard Cognition, Corp.

Tracxpoint, Inc.

V-Mark Enterprise Limited

Veeve Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wanzl India Pvt Ltd.

ZooZ by PayU Company

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an unprecedented global public health emergency that affected almost every industry, and the long-term impacts are projected to reflect on the growth of various end-use industries during the forecast period. This ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.

The report delivers insights on COVID-19, considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The dedicated section in the report uncovers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 and its subsequent variant outbreaks on demand, supply, price, and vendor uptake and provides recommendations for sustainable outcomes.

The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market?



5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Transforming Retail Shopping Experience, Mass Merchandising, and Other Retail Applications by Deploying Self-Service Assistant

5.1.1.2. Increasing Demand for In-Store Advertising And Communications Systems in Cart Display Devices

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High Cost of Smart Carts and Reluctance of Adoption Among Retailers

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. IoT, ML, and AI Integration in the Development of Smart Shopping Carts

5.1.3.2. Runtime Offers/Promotions and Multi-Payment Modes

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Patent Envisions and Privacy & Security Concerns

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. T

his research report categorizes the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Bar Codes, RFIDs, and ZigBee.

Based on Mode of Sales, the market is studied across Direct and Distributor.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Shopping Malls and Supermarket.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

