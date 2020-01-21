Global Smart Space Market 2019-2014 - Featuring Company Profiles on Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp and VoltSafe Inc.

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Space Market: Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart spaces involve physical environments, which include people, processes, services and things, to merge together to create a more integrated and automated experience for people. The different types of environments, such as homes, offices, factories and even cities, could be designed as various types of smart spaces. With continuous technological advancements and growing adoption across the world, smart technologies will enable these environments to connect in distinctive and evolving ways. The seamless integration across different environments is expected to create a safer, healthier, more efficient and more sustainable environment on a much larger scale.



Smart space technologies are used for a variety of applications, such as energy management and optimization, emergency and disaster management, and security management, across residential, commercial and other premises. Over the forecast period, the commercial segment is estimated to account for the highest share of the global smart space market. The commercial spaces for the applications of smart technologies include professional offices, hospitals and clinics, restaurants, airports, shopping complexes, and fitness centers.

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global market for smart space technologies, which are used globally for various applications in residential and commercial sectors. The market is broken down by component type, application, premise type and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each component type, application, premise type and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets of smart spaces. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for smart spaces, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the smart space market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the smart space industry globally.



Key Report Features:

78 tables

An overview of global market for smart space technologies and discussion of their potential applications

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Quantification of smart space market based on product type, application, and region

A look into environmental concerns and green building initiatives and smart cities initiatives across the world

Detailed information about factors influencing the market growth and recent developments within the industry

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., VoltSafe Inc., Rvolt and Hitachi Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Smart Space Applications

Energy Management and Optimization

Emergency and Disaster Management

Security Management

Other Applications

Smart Space Components

Solutions

Services

Smart Space Applications by Type of Premises

Residential

Commercial

Chapter 4 Global Smart Space Market by Application

Chapter 5 Global Market for Smart Spaces by Region and Country

Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

Green Building Initiatives and Growing Environmental Concerns

Technological Advancements to Enhance Connectivity

Smart City Initiatives around the World

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Security and Privacy Breach

High Capital Expenditure Required Initially

Limited Skilled Resources and Required Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bjb6n

