Global Smart Speaker Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $16.65 Billion During 2022-2027 - Increasing Popularity of Voice Commerce Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets

19 May, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Speaker Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart speaker market is forecast to grow by USD 16659.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.75%

This study identifies the increasing popularity of voice commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the smart speaker market growth during the next few years. 

The market is driven by rapidly increasing unit sales of smart speakers, the growing need for smart speakers in households, and rising demand for smart speakers from non-English-speaking countries. Also, strong distribution networks between manufacturers and retailers and the growing prominence of smart displays will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart speaker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart speaker market vendors. Also, the smart speaker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Bang and Olufsen Group
  • Belkin International Inc.
  • Bose Corp.
  • Edifier International Ltd.
  • Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Onkyo Corp.
  • Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sonos Inc.
  • Sony Group Corp.
  • Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.
  • Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Zound Industries International AB

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global smart speaker market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Offline Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Online Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors

