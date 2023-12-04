Global Smart Street Lighting Market Report 2023-2027 - Second-wave Smart Street Lighting Deployments are Picking Up Pace

The global installed base of individually controlled smart street lights amounted to 23 million units at the end of 2022. Growing at a CAGR of 22.7 percent, the number will reach 63.8 million in 2027. Europe is the leading adopter and today accounts for around 35 percent of the global installed base. North America is the second largest and also constitutes the fastest growing market, closely followed by the Rest of World region. 

A variety of proprietary RF networking platforms together account for 60 percent of the individually controlled street lights while cellular and PLC communications are the second and third most common connectivity technologies respectively. As of Q3-2023, the leading smart street lighting vendor was Signify with an installed base of nearly 4.9 million lighting controls, followed by US-based Itron and the Chinese vendor Fonda Technology. Itron also constitutes the global leader in the network segment.

Key Market trends

  • The smart street lighting market has begun its consolidation journey
  • Cellular technologies trending as a popular connectivity alternative
  • A new era of competition within smart street lighting
  • Growing adoption of D4i and Zhaga
  • Increasing demand for interoperability
  • Second-wave smart street lighting deployments are picking up pace
  • Weakening business case for smart pole solutions
  • Cabinet-control solutions continue to be in steady demand

The Global Smart Street Lighting Market analyses the latest developments on this important smart cities application worldwide. This strategic research report provides you with 80 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from the report:

  • Insights from 20 interviews with market-leading companies.
  • 360-degree overview of smart street lighting technology.
  • Profiles of 41 key players in the smart street lighting market.
  • Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.
  • Market forecasts by region and technology lasting until 2027.
  • Detailed analysis of the latest market and industry developments.

This report answers the following questions:

  • What are the main components of a smart street lighting solution?
  • Which are the preferred communications technology options?
  • How will the adoption of LPWA technologies such as LoRaWAN, NB-IoT and LTE-M evolve?
  • Which are the leading companies in the smart street lighting market?
  • What is the outlook for smart street lighting vendors in the context of smart cities?
  • How will the smart street lighting market evolve over the next five years?
  • What trends and developments affect the smart street lighting market?

Companies Profiled

  • Acuity Brands
  • C2 SmartLight
  • CITiLIGHT
  • CityLight
  • Current Lighting
  • Datek Light Control
  • Dimonoff
  • Flashnet (Lucy Group)
  • Fonda Technology
  • gridComm
  • LACROIX
  • LED Roadway Lighting
  • Lucy Zodion (Lucy Group)
  • MEAZON
  • MinebeaMitsumi & Paradox Engineering
  • Quantela
  • Revetec
  • Rongwen Energy Technology Group
  • Schreder
  • Sensus (Xylem)
  • Signify
  • Smartmation
  • SSE
  • ST Engineering Telematics Wireless
  • TVILIGHT
  • Ubicquia
  • Umpi
  • Urban Control (DW Windsor)
  • Wellness TechGroup
  • Cisco
  • Citegestion (EDF)
  • CityLinx
  • Dhyan
  • Itron
  • Luminext
  • TerraGo


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction to Smart Street Lighting
1.1 The transition to LED and adaptive lighting
1.2 Smart street lighting
1.2.1 Remote control and monitoring
1.2.2 Preventive maintenance and real-time fault reporting
1.2.3 Energy consumption metering and billing
1.2.4 Smart street lighting as a city platform
1.3 Smart street lighting infrastructure
1.3.1 Dimmable luminaires and lighting control units
1.3.2 Network infrastructure
1.3.3 Central management system

2. Company Profiles
2.1 Lighting control vendors
2.2 Software and network platform specialists

3. Market Forecasts and Trends
3.1 Market forecasts
3.2 Industry analysis
3.3 Market trends

