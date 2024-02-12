Global Smart Street Lighting Market Report 2024 - Smart Cities Create a Fertile Ground for Deployment of Smart Street Lighting

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Street Lighting Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for smart street lighting is experiencing a technologically driven renaissance, as the latest market report showcases substantial growth in this advanced sector. The integration of IoT devices and energy-efficient lighting is poised to revolutionize urban infrastructure, with a significant CAGR forecasted in the coming years.



As cities worldwide adopt smarter systems for improved safety, energy savings, and operational efficiency, the demand for smart street lighting solutions has escalated rapidly. The market is anticipated to progress with vigor, addressing key factors such as urban sprawl and government-funded smart infrastructure projects, to achieve a market value forecasted to reach billions of dollars by 2028.



Regional Analysis: North American Dominance and Global Penetration



North America emerges as the clear market leader in smart street lighting, demonstrating a robust integration of these solutions. Concurrently, other regions are not trailing far behind, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa all making significant strides in this innovative domain. This geographical spread underscores the universality of smart street lighting's appeal and its relevance across diverse urban landscapes.



Key Trends and Innovations Shaping the Future

Expansion of IoT: The integration of IoT technology in smart street lights is seen as a key driver for market growth. With an influx of interconnected devices forecasted to surge, smart street lighting systems are optimizing city management and energy utilization.

The integration of IoT technology in smart street lights is seen as a key driver for market growth. With an influx of interconnected devices forecasted to surge, smart street lighting systems are optimizing city management and energy utilization. Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: Innovative solutions such as LED and solar-powered street lights are carving out a significant place in the market, resonating with the global push for sustainability.

Innovative solutions such as LED and solar-powered street lights are carving out a significant place in the market, resonating with the global push for sustainability. Adaptive and Intelligent Lighting: Advanced systems that adjust lighting based on real-time data are gaining traction, ensuring that street lighting is responsive to immediate environmental and social conditions.

Advanced systems that adjust lighting based on real-time data are gaining traction, ensuring that street lighting is responsive to immediate environmental and social conditions. Smart City Initiatives: The proliferation of smart cities is creating a fertile ground for the deployment of smart street lighting, contributing to safer and more responsive urban environments.

Industry-Wide Impact and Strategic Acquisitions



Major players in the market are fortifying their positions through strategic initiatives and technological partnerships. The acquisition of established lighting companies by leading industry participants indicates a consolidation strategy designed to streamline expertise and spur innovation within the smart street lighting ecosystem.



By unveiling the intricacies of market segments, including diverse lighting types and applications across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, the research presents an all-encompassing view of the smart street lighting landscape. Stakeholders, policymakers, and city planners can leverage this data to make informed decisions in an industry on the cusp of transforming modern urban living.



The comprehensive analysis rendered in the report is an indispensable resource for those seeking to understand the current state and future outlook of the smart street lighting market. Through an examination of market dynamics, regional developments, and competitive strategies, the document provides everything necessary for stakeholders to navigate this rapidly evolving industry with confidence.



Companies Profiled

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

GE Lighting

Osram Licht AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Lutron Electronics Company

CREE Inc.

Signify Holding

Telensa Limited

Itron Inc.

Suzhou Rongwen Kubai Lighting Systems Co. Ltd.

DimOnOff

Echelon Corp.

SYSKA LED Lights

Eveready Industries Ltd.

Rongwen Group

Havells Ltd.

Current powered by GE

Tvilight Smart City Lighting

Petra Systems Inc.

Shanghai Sansi Technology Co. Ltd.

Philips Lighting

Zumtobel Group

Flashnet

TVILIGHT Projects B.V.

Bridgelux Inc.

Liveable Cities

Quantela

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf0n0z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets