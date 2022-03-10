Global Smart Textiles Market Forecasts to 2026: Smart Garments Emerge as Sub-Sets of Wearable Technology

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Textiles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Smart Textiles estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period.

Sensing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.7% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Energy Harvesting segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 22% share of the global Smart Textiles market. Fiber optic sensors or optical fiber sensors are tiny and flexible, and since they do not disturb the structural integrity of composite materials, they can be integrated into textiles. Sensors are already being used in textiles for measuring breathing, heart rate, temperature, moisture and movement. The sensing technology allows development of devices that can sense a wide range of physical stimuli of magnetic, electric, acoustic, thermal and mechanical natures, and also enables several sensors to be lined up on a single optical fiber to form distributed sensing systems. Energy harvesting fabrics are expected to convert kinetic energy into electricity from different sources including rain, wind and human movement. Novel materials in this direction are likely to harvest energy by rubbing together to cause friction and transfer of electrons between two material surfaces.



The Smart Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$598.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.67% share in the global market. China is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 19.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20% CAGR while Rest of European market will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



In the global Thermoelectricity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$265.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.4 Million by the year 2026.



