Global Smart Ticketing Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Confidex, Cubic, Hitachi and Rambus Among Others

DUBLIN , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Ticketing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart ticketing market size reached US$ 17.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 34.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.39% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Confidex Ltd.

Cubic Corporation

Hid Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB)

Hitachi Ltd.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Rambus Incorporated

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Softjourn Inc.

Thales Group

Verimatrix

Smart ticketing refers to a flexible, quick, convenient, contactless, and easy-to-use system that electronically stores travel tickets on a microchip embedded in a smartcard. It allows passengers to seamlessly travel on public transport like buses, trams, or trains without using traditional payment systems like cash or purchasing a paper ticket.

Nowadays, several companies are offering the option to add multiple train tickets to a single smartcard, which can be used across multiple journeys and modes of transportation.

Individuals nowadays prefer public transportation over private vehicles on account of traffic congestion and rising environmental concerns, which represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, governing agencies of various countries are promoting developments in smart technology and ticketing arrangements across different types of mobility and public transport.

They are also promoting modern fare management that is safe, secure, reliable, and convenient for travelers and operators. Apart from this, the emergence of an innovative open-loop concept that enables passengers to utilize their credit or debit cards or mobile devices with payment functionalities like wearables for ticket payments is also contributing to the market growth.

This can also be accredited to the increasing demand for mobile apps and the growing use of digital bank cards.

Moreover, integrating blockchain technology with smart ticketing can improve the passenger experience as it offers greater flexibility while minimizing paper ticket waste.

Additionally, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, along with the revival of the travel and tourism industry, is catalyzing the demand for contactless smart ticketing solutions to prevent cross-infection.

Besides this, leading players are focusing on providing smart ticketing solutions based on fingerprint recognition algorithms and ultra-touch fingerprint sensors, which is projected to create a positive market outlook.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global smart ticketing market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global smart ticketing market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global smart ticketing market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart ticketing market?

5. What is the breakup of the global smart ticketing market based on the product?

6. What is the breakup of the global smart ticketing market based on component?

7. What is the breakup of the global smart ticketing market based on the system?

8. What is the breakup of the global smart ticketing market based on the application?

9. What are the key regions in the global smart ticketing market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global smart ticketing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Smart Ticketing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Ticket Machine

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 E-Ticket

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 E-Kiosk

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Request Tracker

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Software

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by System

8.1 Open Payment System

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Smart Card

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Near-Field Communication

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Sports and Entertainment

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Transportation

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4o9zf3-ticketing?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets