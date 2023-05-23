Global Smart Toys Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness of Technology-led Education Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Toys Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global smart toys market grew from $14.11 billion in 2022 to $16.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The smart toys market is expected to grow to $35.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.5%.

Major players in the smart toys market are KNEX Industries Inc., The Lego Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Robofi LLC, Primo Toys, Leapfrog Enterprises Inc., Sega Toys Co. Ltd., Pillar Learning, Dream International and Leapfrog Entertainment.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The smart toys market consists of sales of intelligent toys, connected toys, gaming toys, construction toys, and creative toys.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Smart toys refer to intelligent and technologically advanced toys that have the ability to behave in accordance with predetermined patterns and can alter their behaviour in response to outside stimuli and are designed to configure and connect to the existing Internet, using a wireless network such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technology.



North America was the largest region in the smart toys market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart toys market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of smart toys include robots, interactive games and educational robots. The robots includes smart robotic toys products that refers to a type of toy containing motors to interact intelligently with their environment. The robotic toy offers many educational opportunities which are very helpful to use for kids.

A robot toy is basically a machine that can be designed to operate different tasks independently of a human, with many even demonstrating different personalities. The technologies used include Wi-Fi, bluetooth and other technologies (NFC and RFID) and are distributed by channels such as online market, speciality stores and toy shops. The various interfacing device include smartphone-connected toys, tablet-connected toys, console-connected toys and app-connected drones. Smart toys are used by toddlers, pre-schoolers, school-going and stripling.



Increasing awareness of technology-led education in the smart toys market is expected to propel the growth of the smart toys market in the forecast period. Technology-led education refers to the integration of instructional technology into the learning environment of schools. This type of technology education will make learning fun and help children to learn more. Education value associated with such toys has increased participants to introduce more e-learning technologies with more advanced voice recognition features and hardware sensors that make the product more intelligent, interactive, and dynamic. E-learning is one of the biggest revolutions in the smart toys Industry.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart toys market. Major companies operating in the smart toys sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in September 2020, PlayShifu launched a new augmented reality (AR) globe Orboot Dinos.

This new toy, when used with the supported app by using AR technology, will superimpose animals from the prehistoric world. The dinosaurs will come alive in 3D, by scanning the globe with the app. It will include games with 500+ incredible facts to interacting with the walking-talking dinosaurs. These technological innovations will help the smart toy market to grow faster.



The countries covered in the smart toys market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Smart Toys Market Characteristics



3. Smart Toys Market Trends And Strategies



4. Smart Toys Forwarding Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Smart Toys Forwarding Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Smart Toys Forwarding Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Smart Toys Forwarding Market



5. Smart Toys Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Smart Toys Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Smart Toys Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Smart Toys Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Smart Toys Market, Segmentation By Technology?, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth?

Other Technologies (NFC And RFID)?

6.2. Global Smart Toys Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online Market

Speciality Stores

Toy Shops

6.3. Global Smart Toys Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Robots

Interactive Games

Educational Robots

6.4. Global Smart Toys Market, Segmentation By Interfacing Device, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Smartphone-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Console-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

6.5. Global Smart Toys Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Toddlers

Pre-Schoolers

School-Going

Stripling

7. Smart Toys Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Smart Toys Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Smart Toys Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcw90p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets