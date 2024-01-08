Global Smart Transformer Market Report with 2022-2023 Data, Forecasts for 2024-2026 and CAGR Projections to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Transformer Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes different ongoing technologies and their feasibility at present. The report covers various segments by transformer type, component, application, and regional market development of the smart transformer market. Furthermore, we sub-segmented the regional market analysis by major countries in this report, such as the U.S., China, Germany, India, and others, where the opportunities for installing smart transformers are lucrative.



The study is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios. The report also covers leading companies with information on product portfolios, global headquarters addresses, and more. We have also included a list of other companies in the global market. Also, the report consists of a patent analysis for the smart transformer market, representing a significant investment area for investors.



The Report Includes

An overview of the current and future global markets for smart transformers in the energy industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global market in USD millions, and a corresponding analysis of market share based on transformer type, component, application and region

Discussion of the major factors influencing the growth of this market with respect to opportunities and challenges, upcoming grid technologies, future demand for smart transformers, regulations and contributions to the overall market

Insights into the value chain of the smart transformer market, providing a study of the key intermediaries, with emphasis on energy sources, manufacturers, distributors and major types of end users

An evaluation of the importance of ESG sustainability in the smart transformer market, including consumer attitudes, impact of ESG factors on corporate performance and the ESG practices of leading companies

Overview of the major vendors in the global market along with an analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, M&A and venture funding

Profiles of the leading global players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Transformer Type, Component, and Application

Market for Smart Transformers, by Transformer Type

Power Transformers

Distribution Transformers

Specialty Transformers

Instrument Transformers

Market for Smart Transformers, by Component

Converter

Switches

High-Frequency Transformers

Transformer Monitoring Hardware

Others

Market for Smart Transformers, by Application

Smart Electrical Grid

Locomotive Traction Systems

EV Charging

Others

Chapter 5 Global Market by Region

Global Market for Smart Transformers, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 6 Sustainability in Smart Transformer Industry: An ESG Perspective

Environment Impact

Social Impact

Government Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Market for Smart Transformers

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis

Key Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Energy

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Ormazabal Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Wilson Transformer

List of Emerging Players

List of Small Players

Industry Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajzll3

