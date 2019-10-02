Global Smart Transformers Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Transformers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.5%. Converters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Converters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$80.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Converters will reach a market size of US$101.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$295.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.; Eaton Corporation PLC; General Electric Company; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Transformers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Transformers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Transformers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Converters (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Converters (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Switches (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Switches (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Transformers (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Transformers (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Hardware for Transformer Monitoring (Component) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Hardware for Transformer Monitoring (Component)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Power Transformers (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Power Transformers (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Distribution Transformers (Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: Distribution Transformers (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Specialty Transformers (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Specialty Transformers (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Instrument Transformers (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Instrument Transformers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Traction Locomotive (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Traction Locomotive (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Smart Grid (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Smart Grid (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Electric Vehicle Charging (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 26: Electric Vehicle Charging (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Transformers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 29: United States Smart Transformers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: United States Smart Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Smart Transformers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: United States Smart Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Smart Transformers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Smart Transformers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Smart Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Smart Transformers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Smart Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Smart Transformers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Canadian Smart Transformers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Canadian Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 41: Japanese Market for Smart Transformers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Japanese Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Smart Transformers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Smart Transformers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 47: Chinese Smart Transformers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Chinese Smart Transformers Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Smart Transformers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Smart Transformers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: Chinese Demand for Smart Transformers in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Chinese Smart Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Transformers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 53: European Smart Transformers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Smart Transformers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Smart Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Smart Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Smart Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Smart Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Smart Transformers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Smart Transformers Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Smart Transformers Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 64: French Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Smart Transformers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 66: French Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Smart Transformers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Smart Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Smart Transformers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: German Smart Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Smart Transformers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Smart Transformers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Smart Transformers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian Smart Transformers Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Italian Smart Transformers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Italian Smart Transformers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 77: Italian Demand for Smart Transformers in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Italian Smart Transformers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Smart Transformers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Smart Transformers Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Smart Transformers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Smart Transformers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Transformers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 84: Smart Transformers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Smart Transformers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Smart Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Europe Smart Transformers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Smart Transformers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Smart Transformers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe Smart Transformers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Smart Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Smart Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Smart Transformers Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Smart Transformers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Smart Transformers Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Smart Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Smart Transformers Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and

2025

Table 99: Rest of World Smart Transformers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Smart Transformers Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Smart Transformers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Rest of World Smart Transformers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABB LTD

BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD.

EATON CORPORATION PLC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

