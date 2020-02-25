Global Smart TVs Industry
Smart TVs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$135.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.5%. Full HD TV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$107.2 Billion by the year 2025, Full HD TV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Full HD TV will reach a market size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Guangdong Changhong Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Haier Group
- Hisense International
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Konka
- LeEco
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Videocon Industries Ltd.
- VIZIO
- Xiaomi Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart TV: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Smart TV Gears Up for Rapid Expansion
Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
Growing Interest for Sophisticated Home Electronics Extends
Opportunities
China Emerges as the Most Important Market for Smart TV
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Competitive Scenario
Samsung Dominates the Smart TV Market
Chinese Manufacturers Aim to Penetrate Global Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart TVs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Uptrend in Internet Usage Patterns Drive Market Opportunities
Wider Availability of Broadband Creates Fertile Environment
Northbound Trajectory in Online Video Drives Market Momentum
Falling Prices Set to Accelerate Volume Growth
Shortening TV Upgrade Cycles Augment Smart TV Shipments
Advanced Technological Features Enhance Appeal & Image of Smart TV
HEVC/ H.265 Redefines Playback Functionality
Quantum Dot for Unmatched Brightness & Color Signature
HDMI 2.0 Enhances AV Connectivity
Dolby Vision HDR for Premium Entertainment Experience
Smart TV OS Platform Trends
Android TV: The Prime OS Platform for Smart TV
Samsung?s Tizen OS Seeks to Proliferate Smart TV Domain
Roku Exhibits Faster Growth in Smart TV OS Market
Firefox OS Enables Quicker Access to Favourite TV Channels
LG?s webOS Aims to Make a Mark
4K UHD TV Drives Market Momentum
Cloud Broadcast Augment Smart TV Prospects
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart TVs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart TVs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Full HD TV (Resolution Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Full HD TV (Resolution Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: HD TV (Resolution Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: HD TV (Resolution Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: 4K UHD TV (Resolution Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: 4K UHD TV (Resolution Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: 8K TV (Resolution Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: 8K TV (Resolution Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: LED (Light Emitting Diode) (Technology) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: LED (Light Emitting Diode) (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) (Technology) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) (Technology)
Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) (Technology)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019
VS 2025
Table 17: QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode) (Technology)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode) (Technology)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Flat (Screen Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Flat (Screen Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Curved (Screen Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Curved (Screen Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart TVs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 23: United States Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Smart TVs Market in US$ Million in the United States
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: United States Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: United States Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Smart TVs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resolution Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Smart TVs Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Canadian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Canadian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Smart TVs Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Screen Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart TVs
Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Smart TVs Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: Japanese Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Smart TVs Market by Resolution Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Smart TVs Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis
by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Chinese Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Screen Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Chinese Smart TVs Market by Screen Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart TVs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 47: European Smart TVs Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Smart TVs Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Smart TVs Market Assessment in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 52: Smart TVs Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: European Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Smart TVs Market in France by Resolution Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Resolution
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: French Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 58: French Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Smart TVs Market in France by Screen Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: French Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Smart TVs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Resolution
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: German Smart TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 64: German Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Smart TVs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 66: German Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Smart TVs Market by Resolution Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 70: Smart TVs Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis
by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 71: Italian Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Screen Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Italian Smart TVs Market by Screen Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
TVs Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Smart TVs Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: United Kingdom Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by
Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Smart TVs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Resolution Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 81: Smart TVs Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 82: Spanish Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Spanish Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Smart TVs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Screen Type for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Russian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Smart TVs Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 88: Russian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Russian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Russian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 94: Smart TVs Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018-2025
Table 96: Rest of Europe Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Smart TVs Market in Asia-Pacific by Resolution Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Smart TVs Market in Asia-Pacific by Screen Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by
Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 105: Smart TVs Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Australian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Australian Smart TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 108: Australian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Smart TVs Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 111: Indian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Smart TVs Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resolution Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 113: Smart TVs Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 114: Indian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Indian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Smart TVs Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Screen Type for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 117: Smart TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 118: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Smart TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 120: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Smart TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart TVs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis
by Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Smart TVs Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart TVs: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart TVs Market Share Analysis
by Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 129: Latin American Smart TVs Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 130: Latin American Smart TVs Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 131: Latin American Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Latin American Smart TVs Market by Resolution Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 133: Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 134: Smart TVs Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 135: Latin American Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Latin American Smart TVs Market by Screen Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 137: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018-2025
Table 138: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 140: Smart TVs Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 141: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018-2025
Table 142: Argentinean Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 143: Smart TVs Market in Brazil by Resolution Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 144: Brazilian Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Brazilian Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 147: Smart TVs Market in Brazil by Screen Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 148: Brazilian Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 149: Smart TVs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 150: Mexican Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Mexican Smart TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 153: Smart TVs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 154: Mexican Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Share
Breakdown by Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Smart TVs Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin
America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 158: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Smart TVs Market Share
Breakdown by Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 161: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 162: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Smart TVs Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Resolution Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 165: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 166: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Smart TVs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 168: Smart TVs Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Screen Type for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Resolution Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Iranian Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 171: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart TVs
Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 172: Iranian Smart TVs Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 173: Iranian Market for Smart TVs: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 174: Iranian Smart TVs Market Share Analysis by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Israeli Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 177: Israeli Smart TVs Market Assessment in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 178: Smart TVs Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 179: Israeli Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018-2025
Table 180: Israeli Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Resolution Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Smart TVs Market by Resolution Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 183: Smart TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 184: Smart TVs Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 185: Saudi Arabian Smart TVs Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Screen Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Smart TVs Market by Screen Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Smart TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 189: Smart TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 190: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 191: Smart TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 192: Smart TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Smart TVs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resolution
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown
by Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Smart TVs Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 197: Smart TVs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Screen Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown
by Screen Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Resolution Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: African Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Resolution Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 201: Smart TVs Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 202: African Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 203: African Smart TVs Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Screen Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 204: African Smart TVs Market Share Breakdown by Screen
Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 23
