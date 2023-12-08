Global Smart Vineyard and Orchard Equipment Market Insights 2023-2028: Opportunities Emerging with Horizontal Integration in Farming and Increased Adoption of Small Agrobots

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Vineyard and Orchard Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As of 2022, the global smart vineyard and orchard equipment market was valued at a substantial $3.56 billion. What's even more exciting is the projected growth ahead, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.2% forecasted during the period from 2023 to 2028, ultimately culminating in a market worth $5.95 billion by 2028. The driving force behind this growth sees an increasing demand for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices.

Smart vineyard and orchard equipment epitomizes the marriage of cutting-edge technologies and the agriculture sector. It harnesses advanced tools and technologies to enable data collection, facilitate informed decision-making, and automate critical processes. These innovations play a pivotal role in elevating the productivity and efficiency of wine production, marking a substantial shift towards precision agriculture methodologies.

In the European Union, fruit and vegetable production surged to an estimated $79.7 billion in 2022, constituting over 14% of the total agricultural output. However, a significant portion of tasks in this sector remains reliant on manual labor, often performed by temporary workers. With rising labor costs, declining market prices, and a shortage of skilled laborers, the fruit sector faces a pressing need for automation and robotics to tackle these challenges while addressing mounting environmental concerns.

In 2022, the global smart vineyard and orchard equipment market reached an impressive valuation of $3.56 billion. Over the forecasted period, this market is set to demonstrate a noteworthy CAGR of 9.2%, ultimately reaching a value of $5.95 billion by 2028. The expansion of this market is driven by an array of significant factors.

These include the increasing global demand for food, the shrinking availability of water resources and arable land, the scarcity of agricultural labor, and the upward trajectory of agricultural input costs. The cumulative impact of these factors is expected to fuel the widespread adoption of smart vineyard and orchard equipment, empowering farmers to optimize resource allocation, enhance crop management practices, and ultimately elevate agricultural productivity.

Market Segmentation

During the forecasted timeframe, the weeding and spraying segment is expected to seize a substantial market share in the global smart vineyard and orchard equipment market.

Regions such as the U.K., Europe, and China are poised to experience significant growth in weeding and spraying. This can be attributed to the escalating adoption of precision agriculture practices, a growing demand for sustainable farming solutions, and the imperative to optimize resource utilization for enhanced crop management.

During the forecasted period, the robots segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the global smart vineyard and orchard equipment market. Regions such as the U.K., Europe, and China are expected to experience notable CAGR in this segment. These regions, characterized by vast geographical areas and diverse terrains, face challenges in achieving efficient logistics and delivery operations.

Drones have revolutionized the way vineyards and orchards are managed. They provide growers with detailed information about their crops, enabling them to optimize yields and reduce waste. The use of drones in the smart vineyard and orchard equipment market is still in its early stages, but it is growing rapidly. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, the need for more accurate and timely data collection in agriculture, and the increasing focus on sustainable farming practices.

The integration of autonomous robots and tractors presents a significant prospect for enhancing operational efficiency within vineyards and orchards. By delegating tasks such as pruning, leaf removal, and spraying to autonomous robots, substantial reductions in labor costs and notable increases in productivity can be achieved. The primary objective behind the implementation of robots in vineyards and orchards is to transform each farm vehicle into a multifunctional platform capable of continuous data collection for comprehensive assessment purposes.

The agricultural industry is on the verge of a transformative period with the emergence of semi-autonomous and autonomous tractors that leverage geographic information systems and AI data. This technological advancement holds immense potential, offering advantages such as enhanced sustainability, precise management of vineyards and orchards, reduced labor requirements and expenses, decreased reliance on diesel fuel in favor of electric batteries, and overall cost reduction.

Farmers are increasingly compelled to adapt their irrigation methods and water resource management in light of changing climatic conditions. To achieve sustainability and optimize efficiency while ensuring the health and vigor of their apple orchards, one viable approach is the utilization of autonomous irrigation systems. Handheld devices, such as smart displays, have significantly impacted the efficiency of managing vineyards and orchards.

The incorporation of multi-tag technologies in these handheld devices further enhances the overall context of vineyard and orchard management. Sensing devices play a vital role in the realm of smart vineyard and orchard equipment, enabling real-time monitoring and data collection to optimize crop yields and enhance the quality of the final product. Sensing devices in orchards and vineyards include weather stations, soil moisture sensors, leaf and canopy sensors, temperature sensors, and pest monitoring systems. Their integration enables data-driven decisions, resource efficiency, and improved crop yield and health.

Region

During the forecast period, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are projected to witness substantial demand for smart vineyard and orchard equipment. The consolidation of small farms and the consequent expansion of average field sizes is expected to create favorable conditions for the adoption of smart vineyard and orchard equipment.

The utilization of smart vineyard and orchard equipment is witnessing a notable expansion in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. This growth can be attributed to heightened research and development activities, alongside experimental field studies conducted by institutions and government entities aimed at assessing the economic advantages associated with smart vineyard and orchard equipment.

In South America, China, and the U.K., the rapid proliferation of start-up ventures, coupled with the demand for efficient input utilization in food production to minimize costs, is driving the adoption of smart vineyard and orchard equipment, consequently stimulating market growth.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Growing Need to Reduce Orchard and Vineyard Crop Losses
  • Growing Need for Data-Driven Decision-Making
  • Need for Sustainable Production
  • Rise in Demand for Organic Grape (Wine) and Fruit Production

Ongoing Trends

  • AI and Machine Learning Transforming Vineyard Production
  • Advanced Network Connectivity and IoT Integration
  • Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
  • Consortiums and Associations
  • Regulatory Bodies
  • Government Programs

Business Opportunities

  • Integral Offering with Horizontal Integration in Farming
  • Increased Adoption of Small Agrobots

Business Challenges

  • Lack of Standardization and Compatibility issues
  • Cybersecurity Threats
  • Lack of Technically-Skilled Labor Force
  • High Cost of Equipment

Business Strategies

  • Product Developments and Innovations
  • Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
  • Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market

Case Studies

  • Tevel - Rivoira Case Study
  • Monarch Tractor - Wente Vineyards Energy Case Study

Start-Up Landscape

  • Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem
  • Funding Analysis
  • Total Investment and Number of Funding Deals
  • Top Funding Deals by the Start-Ups
  • Funding Analysis (by Country)
  • Top Investors

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

  • YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
  • KUBOTA Corporation
  • Deere & Company
  • XAG Co., Ltd.
  • DJI
  • Naio Technologies
  • Robotics Plus Limited
  • Agrobot
  • Tevel Aerobotics Technologies
  • Aigro BV
  • Saga Robotics AS
  • Monarch Tractor

