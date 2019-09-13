Global Smart Water Meter Market 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Water Meter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue forecast of the smart water meter market estimates that it will grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from $1.4 billion in 2018 to $4.6 billion in 2025.

Rapid urbanization, water stress, and climate change has forced urban water utilities to adopt smart solutions that could enable efficiency and optimization. Smart water meters have enabled utilities to recover costs, sustain water infrastructure, ensure optimized distribution, reduce wastage, improve system and resource efficiency, and provide customers with quality service (including accurate billing and enabling water conservation).



The key technologies that have enabled its growth and penetration are smart communication solutions such as LPWAN networks and cloud-based data analytics and software solutions. LPWAN has enabled automated meter reading (AMR) and/or automated metering infrastructure (AMI). Automated meter reading enables one-way communication between the meter and the water utility, whereas automated metering infrastructure enables bidirectional communication between the meter and the water utility.



For this research, the publisher used a unique and robust platform to analyze the market and identify Companies to Action (C2A). We analyzed around 40 smart water meter companies and narrowed this to a select 19 smart water meter companies based on their growth indicators and on their recent innovations. The publisher has evaluated and positioned these 19 companies based on 2 major indices, Growth and Innovation, with each index having 5 criteria.



The research reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.



The report analyzes several companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



Key Issues Addressed

What are their innovative offerings?

What are their strengths and opportunities for the future?

At what rate is each company growing?

What is the rationale behind each company's position in the report?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. The Global Smart Water Meter Market

Description of Companies Plotted

3. Market Participant Profiles

Sensus

Itron

Diehl Metering

Neptune

Mueller

Badger Meter

Arad Group

Kamstrup

Zenner

B METERS

Maddalena

G. GIOANOLA

Apator

Honeywell Elster

INTEGRA METERING

MiDoMet

Baylan

Betar

Fila Sztum

4. The Last Word



