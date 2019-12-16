Global Smart Water Meter Market Forecast 2020-2028

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for smart water meter is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.14% in terms of revenue. In terms of volume, the market is set to record a CAGR of 8.41% during the estimated period, 2020-2028. The deciding factors estimated to propel the market growth are the increasing smart city projects, and the increasing need for sustainable management of the existing water supply, along with its operational ease.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05106707/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

Smart water meters aid water utilities in managing their water networks in an efficient manner.The smart water technologies are gaining traction as a result of the diminishing water resources across the globe, and the increasing wastewater disposal expenses.



There is a growing need for sustainable management of water supply across various countries, due to the existing water scarcity.Hence, there are demands for smart water meter due to its operational benefits, and it also forms an integral part in preserving water supplies and ensuring equitable access for the consumers.



These factors are set to impact market growth immensely.

The governments across various countries are providing financial grants and support to consumers in order to encourage the adoption of smart water meters, and this is set to result in huge market growth opportunities. However, the high installation costs hinder the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market for smart water meter is geographically studied through the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world.Although the smart water meter adoption in the Asia Pacific region is low, the growth prospects for the region with regard to smart water meter market is positive as a result of rapid urbanization, increasing population, increasing manufacturing industries, etc.



The region of the United States leads in terms of smart water meter adoption. The market region of North America dominates the market in terms of revenue share.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Datamatic Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg, Badger Meter, Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC (Acquired By Hubbell Incorporated), Arad Group, etc. are some of the companies operating in the market, and thereby benefiting the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05106707/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

