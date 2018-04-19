Global Smart Water Meters Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Water Meters in US$ Thousand.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Smart Water Meters: Offering Tremendous Opportunities for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient, Engaged, Responsive, and Resilient

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Key Risk Factors to be Addressed Prior to Smart Water Meters Deployment

Water: An Extremely Precious Natural Resource, Challenging to Manage, but Essential for Human Survival

Water: Global Availability and Usage Grid

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

The Evolution of the Smart Water Grid: Fundamental Factor Driving Market Penetration

Key Components of a Smart Water Grid: Brief Details of Component and their Smart System Application along with Problems Addressed

Smart Water Meters to Contribute towards Universal Access to Clean Water

Mounting Economic and Environment Challenges Drive the Need for Smart Water Networks

Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters

Noteworthy Attributes of Smart Water Networks

Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global Adoption

Table 1: Global Water Meters Market (2016, 2020, and 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Smart Meters and Traditional Meters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings

Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Improved Asset Management

Provision of Actionable Intelligence

Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure

Improved Customer Relationships

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Water Meter Markets Worldwide

Table 2: Global Smart Water Meters Market (2017E): Value Market Shares of Developed Regions/Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Smart Water Meters Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2015-2024: Europe, USA, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Potential



2. COMPETITION

Itron, Elster, and Sensus Lead the Global Water Metering Technologies Market

Table 4: Leading Water Meters Companies Worldwide (2017): Market Share Breakdown for Diehl Metering, Elster, Itron, Ningbo Water Meter, Sanchuan Wisdom Technology, Sensus/ Xylem, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Managed AMI Services Offer Lucrative Modernization Options to Water Utilities

Customized Marketing Strategies: The Need of the Hour for Building Awareness



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Digital Solutions by Water Utilities Worldwide Drive Strong Market Demand

Table 5: Global Water Utility Digital Solutions Market by Region (2017E): Breakdown of Total Spending ($ Million) for Asia-Pacific, Europe & Central Asia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Water Utility Digital Solutions Market by Application (2017E): Breakdown of Total Spending ($ Million) for Industry Processes, Water Networks, and Water & Wastewater Treatment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Water Utility Digital Solutions Market by Product Category (2017E): Breakdown of Total Spending ($ Million) for Data Management & Analysis Solutions, Labfield Testing, Meters, Physical Parameters, Water Quality Seminars, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Numerous Benefits for Water Utilities from Complete Automation of Operations

Smart Water Meters Witness Increasing Adoption among Utilities

Advanced Technologies and Enabling Solutions Drive Smart Water Metering Deployments

Investments in Digital Solutions Inevitable for Utilities, but High Costs are Key Deterrents

Recent Digital Technology Trends in the Water Metering Space

Floating Ball Technology (FBT)

AquaSense Technology

Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA)

ReadCenter AnalyticsPro & Enhanced ReadCenter Analytics

Cloud-Based Software

Managed Solutions

Proactive Customer Communications

Cellular Metering

Urgent Need to Make Smart Meters More Flexible, Reliable, and Efficient Drive Demand for IoT Technology in the Water Utility Industry

Internet of Things (IoT) Poised to Transform the Water Utilities Sector

Advantages of IoT Technology over Traditional Proprietary Water Networks

IoT-enabled Fixed Metering System Versus AMR/AMI in Water Meters

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

IoT-enabled Platforms

Despite Gains in Electric Utilities, Meter Data Management (MDM) Systems Yet to Find Acceptance by Water Utilities

Factors Limiting Adoption of MDMs

Interoperability Holds Key to Adoption

Surging Popularity of Intelligent Buildings and Smart Cities of the Future Necessitates Installation of Smart Water Meters

Smart Water Management: Increasingly Important for Smart Intelligent Buildings

Table 8: Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-use (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Million for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Stringent Regulations by Water Bodies and Governments Strengthen Market Prospects

Growing Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Lends Traction to Market Growth

Expanding Global Population and the Resulting Need for Smart Water Infrastructure Benefits Market Growth

Table 12: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water Management Solutions

High Cost of Installation and Deployment

Sceptics Question Actual Value Realized through Smart Water Networks

Security and Reliability Concerns

Reliance on Battery Power Instead of Mains Supply

Slow Technological Advancement Limits Choice of Products

Lack of Flexible Demand Management Programs for Water



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Pipeline Monitoring Technology Innovations

WATER 4.0: Automation and Digitization for Resource-Efficient Water Management

WATER 4.0: Digitization of Water Industry through Smart Water Meters

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

Smart Analytics

Low Power Satellite Communications: Enabling Smart Water Meters in Remote Locations to Transmit Data

Multi-functional, Intelligent, and Smart Water Meters Provide Water Services to Rural African Regions

Integration of Cellular Technology

Selecting a Suitable Cellular AMI Technology

Advantages of Water Meters with Cellular Connected Endpoints

Big Data Analytics

Cloud Computing and SaaS

Driblet: Technology that Self-Generates Energy for Operation

FLUID: An Intelligent Water Consumption Measuring Solution

Aquai Puck: A Smartphone Connected Water Consumption Reader

An Informatics Architecture for Smart Meters

Ultrasonic Technology in Water Meters

Other Noteworthy Innovative and Advanced Smart Water Solutions

WAVIoT SWM-1

Kamstrup flowIQ®

Sensus iPERL

Buoy: Smart Water Device for the Home

AQtap: Smart Water ATM

KROHNE WATERFLUX: Smart Electromagnetic Water Meter

IBM® Intelligent Water Management Software

T2 Virtual Network Solution

NGO™ and NVIEW™ from Neptune Technology Group

Mueller Systems' Mobile App mobileRDM

AmCoBi's AquaHawk Alerting Solution

Badger Meter's Smart Water Meter Solutions

Silver Spring Networks' IPv6 Network

Dynamic Flow Technologies' Microwave-based Water Meter

i20 Technology: Leveraging the IoT for Water Networks

Valve-Controlled Wireless Intelligent Water Meter by Minsen

SensusFlexNet Systems from Sensus and BAI



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Smart Meters: A Prelude

Features of a Smart Meter

Smart Meters vs. Conventional Meters

Smart Meters vs. Automatic Meter Reading

Smart Water Metering: An Evolutionary Scan

Water Meters

Types of Water Meters

Reading a Meter: The Evolution of Wireless Sensor Networks

Smart Water Metering: An Overview

Structure of a Smart Water Metering System

Meter Data Management Software

Application Software

Smart Endpoint

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

Smart Water Meters

Components of Smart Water Meters

Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Meter Transceiver Unit (MXU)

Data Loggers

Radio Transmitters

Gateway

Classification of Smart Water Meters

Positive Displacement Meters

Velocity Meters

Fluidic Oscillator Water Meters

Ultrasonic Transit Time Water Meters

Electromagnetic Water Meters

Multi-Jet Water Meters

Single-Jet Water Meters



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Conservation Labs Introduces H2know Smart Water Meter

Badger Meter Introduces Dynasonics® iSonic 4000 Flow Meter

Dropcountr Introduces HOME.es

WaterGroup Launches Australia's First NB-IoT Ultrasonic, Intelligent Water Meters

Kamstrup Introduces MULTICAL® 21 with Sigfox Communication

ZTE Releases NB-IoT Based Smart Water Meters

Utility Systems Launches utiliMeter

Intellecy Launches Intellecy Smart Water Meter with Leak Protection

Badger Meter Introduces Two New Vortex Flow Meters

Badger Meter Introduces the Dynasonics U500w in-line Flow Meter



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

MPW Selects Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Solution

Xylem Acquires EmNet LLC

Kamstrup Opens Water Meter Manufacturing Facility in US

Aclara and SUEZ Partners to Deliver AMI and Smart Infrastructure Solutions

Chariot and SenRa to Deploy Smart Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Ultrasonic Water Meters

Hubbell Acquires Aclara

Itron Completes Acquisition of Silver Spring Networks (USA)

NWC Signs a Contract with Diehl Metering Germany for 450,000 Static Water Meters

Dewa Installs Smart Water Meters and Electricity Meters in Hatta

Itron Signs a Contract with WASAC to Modernize Water Metering System

Eleven-X Partners with QMC for Smart Water Meters Solutions

Ministry of Water and Sanitation of Ghana Signs a MoU with Kamstrup for the Supply of Smart Water Meters

Master Meter Enters into an Agreement with Watersmart to Enhance Customer Engagement Solutions

Diehl and NEC Europe Collaborates to Integrate the Metering Systems

Badger Meter to Acquire Assets of Carolina Meter & Supply

Huawei and Aichi Tokei Denki Verifies NB-IoT Technologies for Smart Water Metering

Thames Water to Offer Water Meter Solutions to Croydon Residents

Vitens Selected Honeywell to Supply Upto 600,000 V200P Water Meters

Li Ka-shing Buys Ista International GmbH

South West Water Extends Diehl Metering Contract

ADDC and Iskraemeco Enters into a New Smart Metering Project

Aclara Provides AMI Network and Installation Services to DC Water

Huizhong Stock and Hebei Telecom Signs NB-IoT Smart Water Meter/Heat Meter Business Cooperation Agreement

Badger Meter to Acquire D-Flow Technology AB

Pace Water System Improves Customer Service with Mueller Systems' AMI Network and Mi.Net® System

Welsh Water Installs 250 New Digital Smart Meters

Silver Spring Networks Enters into an Agreement with Dewa to Provide Smart Grid Applications

Telefonica, Huawei and Kamstrup Deploys Smart Water Pilot Project in Chile

Aclara and SUEZ Enter into Partnership to Deliver AMI and Smart Infrastructure Solutions

AspenTech Announces PinnacleART as ISP for aspenONE® APM Software Suite

QMC Partners with Alectra Energy Services to Deliver Water Meter Solutions

Senet Partners with Neptune Technology Group to Deliver Water Metering Solutions

Lakewood to Utilize FATHOM's Suite of Software and Managed Services Solutions

City of Raymondville Partners with Schneider Electric to Upgrade City Services

OWASA Installs 22,000 Meters as Part of a Mi.Net® (AMI) Network

Leidos to Deliver Smart Grid Select™ Offering for Lansing Board of Water and Light

CORIX Selects IFS Field Service Management™ for Operations and Maintenance

Town of Okotoks to Deploy Sensus AMI Solution

Mueller Systems Teams Up with Senet to deliver Metering Infrastructure

City of Lakeland to Deploy Sensus Smart Gateway Sensor Interface

Middlesex Water Company Announces a $10.0 Million Water Infrastructure Project Replace

Stantec Acquires Inventrix

Washington Municipal Utilities to Deploy Sensus FlexNet® Communication Network and Sensus Analytics

KUB Selects DragonWave's Harmony Enhanced MC

Stantec Signs an Agreement with EQT to Sell Innovyze

GMU to Deploy Sensus FlexNet® Communication Network

City of Monroe Public Works Department Deploys Smart Water Technology from Sensus

Water-link Signs an Agreement with ENGIE Fabricom - Hydroko Joint Venture to Install Smart Meters in Antwerp

Youngstown Water Department Upgrades Water Meters, Communications Network with Sensus Technology



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)

Arad Group (Israel)

Master Meter, Inc. (USA)

Contadores de Agua de Zaragoza, S.A. (Contazara) (Spain)

Arad Measuring Technologies Wuhan Co. Ltd. (China)

Arqiva Limited (UK)

Aquiba Pty Ltd. (Australia)

B METERS s.r.l. (Italy)

Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)

Bermad Water Technologies (Australia)

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (UK)

Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)

Elster Group SE (Germany)

Elster Metering Limited (UK)

Iskraemeco, d.d. (Slovenia)

Itron, Inc. (USA)

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (USA)

Kamstrup A/S (Denmark)

MARS Company (USA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (USA)

Mueller Systems LLC (USA)

Neptune Technology Group Inc. (USA)

Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd. (China)

Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Suntront Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Tantalus Systems Corp. (Canada)

Wasion Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Xylem Inc. (USA)

Sensus USA Inc. (USA)

Zhejiang Holley Liyuan Metering Co., Ltd. (China)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Water Meters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Rising Investments in Water Utilities with Focus on Smart Water Meters Drive Market Growth

Table 16: Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs of the United States through 2030 by Project Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: US Smart Water Solutions Market by Segment (2016, 2020, and 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Leakage Management, Smart Meters, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Water Meter Deployments Witness Healthy Growth, Increasingly Replace Analog Meters

Several Cities Commence Smart Water Meter Pilot Projects

Numerous Benefits to Drive Adoption of IoT Technologies in Water Utilities

Novel Cellular Networks Support IoT Solutions, Augurs Well for Water Utilities

IoT Solutions Providers Foray into Smart Water Meters Space

Smart Meters to Become Smarter

SaaS or Cloud-Computing Software Solutions

Transition from Mobile AMR to AMA/AMI

T2 Introduces Smart Analytics and Cloud-Based Metering Solution

Ultrasonic Metering Technology Continue to Gain Preference in Water Utilities

Aquarion Adopts Ultrasonic Flow Meters

JEA Embraces Ultrasonic Technology

Growing Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Benefits Market Expansion

Transition towards Smart Technologies Drive Smart Meter Adoption

Growth of Cellular Enabled Smart Water Deployments to Gain Traction

Latest Cellular Networks Support Implementation of Smarter Water Systems

The United States Ushers in the Era of Smart Utilities

Key Factors Hampering Growth Prospects for Smart Water Meters

High Installation Cost of Smart Meters Remain Major Barrier to Adoption

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Tantalus Systems Corp. - A Major Canada-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Sensus Tests FlexNet LRR-Network in Japan

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Fastest Growth Predicted for the World's Second Largest Market

Rising Deployments of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Spurs Demand for Smart Water Meters

European Market Offers Significant Opportunities for Smart Meter Service Providers

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European 10-Year Perspective for Smart Water Meters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 23: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Introduction

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

B METERS s.r.l. - A Major Italy-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Focus of Water Companies on Installation of Smart Meters Drive Market Adoption

Government Supports UK Smart Meter Deployments

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Product Introduction

Contadores de Agua de Zaragoza, S.A. (Contazara) - A Major Spain-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 28: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Smart Water Meter Deployments Gain Momentum in Ireland

Product Introduction

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Unpenetrated Asian Economies Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Asian Manufacturers Supply High-Quality & Low-Cost AMI Solutions

Select Regional Markets

Australia

Significant Increase in Deployments of Smart Water Meters with Global LPWANs Expected

Major Improvements Anticipated in Standardization and Interoperability

China

China Turns to Smart Water Infrastructure to Resolve Acute Water Scarcity

Fast-Growing Chinese Smart Water Market Attracts Multinational Vendors

India: Smart Water Meters to Enable Utilities to Cut Losses and Boost Revenues

Singapore: Witnessing Rapid Implementation of Smart Water Technologies

Product Introduction

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Latin American Smart Water Metering Market on the Rise

Chilean Utilities Embrace Smart Water Meters to Mitigate Water Loss

Adoption of Water Metering in Africa Rises at a Steady Pace

Growing Focus on Improved Operational Performance Fosters Metering Programs

Utilities Make Headway

Utilities Innovate to Address Challenges

Prepaid Meters Facilitate Improved Cash Flows

Mobile Phones: An Apt Solution to Inaccurate Meter Readings

Innovative Smart Meter to Address Water Issues in Cape Town

Product Introduction

Strategic Corporate Developments

Arad Group - A Major Israel-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 83) The United States (23) Canada (2) Europe (23) - France (2) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29) Middle East (3) Africa (3)

