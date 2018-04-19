Global Smart Water Meters Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Water Meters in US$ Thousand.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3646041
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Arad Group
- Arqiva Limited
- Aquiba Pty Ltd
- B METERS s.r.l
- Badger Meter, Inc.
SMART WATER METERS MCP-7059 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smart Water Meters: Offering Tremendous Opportunities for Water Utilities to be Energy-Efficient, Engaged, Responsive, and Resilient
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Key Risk Factors to be Addressed Prior to Smart Water Meters Deployment
Water: An Extremely Precious Natural Resource, Challenging to Manage, but Essential for Human Survival
Water: Global Availability and Usage Grid
Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency
The Evolution of the Smart Water Grid: Fundamental Factor Driving Market Penetration
Key Components of a Smart Water Grid: Brief Details of Component and their Smart System Application along with Problems Addressed
Smart Water Meters to Contribute towards Universal Access to Clean Water
Mounting Economic and Environment Challenges Drive the Need for Smart Water Networks
Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters
Noteworthy Attributes of Smart Water Networks
Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global Adoption
Table 1: Global Water Meters Market (2016, 2020, and 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Smart Meters and Traditional Meters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings
Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses
Enhanced Operational Efficiency
Improved Asset Management
Provision of Actionable Intelligence
Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure
Improved Customer Relationships
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Water Meter Markets Worldwide
Table 2: Global Smart Water Meters Market (2017E): Value Market Shares of Developed Regions/Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Smart Water Meters Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2015-2024: Europe, USA, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Potential
2. COMPETITION
Itron, Elster, and Sensus Lead the Global Water Metering Technologies Market
Table 4: Leading Water Meters Companies Worldwide (2017): Market Share Breakdown for Diehl Metering, Elster, Itron, Ningbo Water Meter, Sanchuan Wisdom Technology, Sensus/ Xylem, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Managed AMI Services Offer Lucrative Modernization Options to Water Utilities
Customized Marketing Strategies: The Need of the Hour for Building Awareness
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Investments in Digital Solutions by Water Utilities Worldwide Drive Strong Market Demand
Table 5: Global Water Utility Digital Solutions Market by Region (2017E): Breakdown of Total Spending ($ Million) for Asia-Pacific, Europe & Central Asia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Water Utility Digital Solutions Market by Application (2017E): Breakdown of Total Spending ($ Million) for Industry Processes, Water Networks, and Water & Wastewater Treatment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Water Utility Digital Solutions Market by Product Category (2017E): Breakdown of Total Spending ($ Million) for Data Management & Analysis Solutions, Labfield Testing, Meters, Physical Parameters, Water Quality Seminars, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Numerous Benefits for Water Utilities from Complete Automation of Operations
Smart Water Meters Witness Increasing Adoption among Utilities
Advanced Technologies and Enabling Solutions Drive Smart Water Metering Deployments
Investments in Digital Solutions Inevitable for Utilities, but High Costs are Key Deterrents
Recent Digital Technology Trends in the Water Metering Space
Floating Ball Technology (FBT)
AquaSense Technology
Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA)
ReadCenter AnalyticsPro & Enhanced ReadCenter Analytics
Cloud-Based Software
Managed Solutions
Proactive Customer Communications
Cellular Metering
Urgent Need to Make Smart Meters More Flexible, Reliable, and Efficient Drive Demand for IoT Technology in the Water Utility Industry
Internet of Things (IoT) Poised to Transform the Water Utilities Sector
Advantages of IoT Technology over Traditional Proprietary Water Networks
IoT-enabled Fixed Metering System Versus AMR/AMI in Water Meters
Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
IoT-enabled Platforms
Despite Gains in Electric Utilities, Meter Data Management (MDM) Systems Yet to Find Acceptance by Water Utilities
Factors Limiting Adoption of MDMs
Interoperability Holds Key to Adoption
Surging Popularity of Intelligent Buildings and Smart Cities of the Future Necessitates Installation of Smart Water Meters
Smart Water Management: Increasingly Important for Smart Intelligent Buildings
Table 8: Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-use (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Million for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector
Stringent Regulations by Water Bodies and Governments Strengthen Market Prospects
Growing Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Lends Traction to Market Growth
Expanding Global Population and the Resulting Need for Smart Water Infrastructure Benefits Market Growth
Table 12: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water Management Solutions
High Cost of Installation and Deployment
Sceptics Question Actual Value Realized through Smart Water Networks
Security and Reliability Concerns
Reliance on Battery Power Instead of Mains Supply
Slow Technological Advancement Limits Choice of Products
Lack of Flexible Demand Management Programs for Water
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Pipeline Monitoring Technology Innovations
WATER 4.0: Automation and Digitization for Resource-Efficient Water Management
WATER 4.0: Digitization of Water Industry through Smart Water Meters
Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters
Smart Analytics
Low Power Satellite Communications: Enabling Smart Water Meters in Remote Locations to Transmit Data
Multi-functional, Intelligent, and Smart Water Meters Provide Water Services to Rural African Regions
Integration of Cellular Technology
Selecting a Suitable Cellular AMI Technology
Advantages of Water Meters with Cellular Connected Endpoints
Big Data Analytics
Cloud Computing and SaaS
Driblet: Technology that Self-Generates Energy for Operation
FLUID: An Intelligent Water Consumption Measuring Solution
Aquai Puck: A Smartphone Connected Water Consumption Reader
An Informatics Architecture for Smart Meters
Ultrasonic Technology in Water Meters
Other Noteworthy Innovative and Advanced Smart Water Solutions
WAVIoT SWM-1
Kamstrup flowIQ®
Sensus iPERL
Buoy: Smart Water Device for the Home
AQtap: Smart Water ATM
KROHNE WATERFLUX: Smart Electromagnetic Water Meter
IBM® Intelligent Water Management Software
T2 Virtual Network Solution
NGO™ and NVIEW™ from Neptune Technology Group
Mueller Systems' Mobile App mobileRDM
AmCoBi's AquaHawk Alerting Solution
Badger Meter's Smart Water Meter Solutions
Silver Spring Networks' IPv6 Network
Dynamic Flow Technologies' Microwave-based Water Meter
i20 Technology: Leveraging the IoT for Water Networks
Valve-Controlled Wireless Intelligent Water Meter by Minsen
SensusFlexNet Systems from Sensus and BAI
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Smart Meters: A Prelude
Features of a Smart Meter
Smart Meters vs. Conventional Meters
Smart Meters vs. Automatic Meter Reading
Smart Water Metering: An Evolutionary Scan
Water Meters
Types of Water Meters
Reading a Meter: The Evolution of Wireless Sensor Networks
Smart Water Metering: An Overview
Structure of a Smart Water Metering System
Meter Data Management Software
Application Software
Smart Endpoint
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
Automated Meter Reading (AMR)
Smart Water Meters
Components of Smart Water Meters
Microcontroller Unit (MCU)
Meter Transceiver Unit (MXU)
Data Loggers
Radio Transmitters
Gateway
Classification of Smart Water Meters
Positive Displacement Meters
Velocity Meters
Fluidic Oscillator Water Meters
Ultrasonic Transit Time Water Meters
Electromagnetic Water Meters
Multi-Jet Water Meters
Single-Jet Water Meters
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Conservation Labs Introduces H2know Smart Water Meter
Badger Meter Introduces Dynasonics® iSonic 4000 Flow Meter
Dropcountr Introduces HOME.es
WaterGroup Launches Australia's First NB-IoT Ultrasonic, Intelligent Water Meters
Kamstrup Introduces MULTICAL® 21 with Sigfox Communication
ZTE Releases NB-IoT Based Smart Water Meters
Utility Systems Launches utiliMeter
Intellecy Launches Intellecy Smart Water Meter with Leak Protection
Badger Meter Introduces Two New Vortex Flow Meters
Badger Meter Introduces the Dynasonics U500w in-line Flow Meter
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
MPW Selects Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Solution
Xylem Acquires EmNet LLC
Kamstrup Opens Water Meter Manufacturing Facility in US
Aclara and SUEZ Partners to Deliver AMI and Smart Infrastructure Solutions
Chariot and SenRa to Deploy Smart Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Ultrasonic Water Meters
Hubbell Acquires Aclara
Itron Completes Acquisition of Silver Spring Networks (USA)
NWC Signs a Contract with Diehl Metering Germany for 450,000 Static Water Meters
Dewa Installs Smart Water Meters and Electricity Meters in Hatta
Itron Signs a Contract with WASAC to Modernize Water Metering System
Eleven-X Partners with QMC for Smart Water Meters Solutions
Ministry of Water and Sanitation of Ghana Signs a MoU with Kamstrup for the Supply of Smart Water Meters
Master Meter Enters into an Agreement with Watersmart to Enhance Customer Engagement Solutions
Diehl and NEC Europe Collaborates to Integrate the Metering Systems
Badger Meter to Acquire Assets of Carolina Meter & Supply
Huawei and Aichi Tokei Denki Verifies NB-IoT Technologies for Smart Water Metering
Thames Water to Offer Water Meter Solutions to Croydon Residents
Vitens Selected Honeywell to Supply Upto 600,000 V200P Water Meters
Li Ka-shing Buys Ista International GmbH
South West Water Extends Diehl Metering Contract
ADDC and Iskraemeco Enters into a New Smart Metering Project
Aclara Provides AMI Network and Installation Services to DC Water
Huizhong Stock and Hebei Telecom Signs NB-IoT Smart Water Meter/Heat Meter Business Cooperation Agreement
Badger Meter to Acquire D-Flow Technology AB
Pace Water System Improves Customer Service with Mueller Systems' AMI Network and Mi.Net® System
Welsh Water Installs 250 New Digital Smart Meters
Silver Spring Networks Enters into an Agreement with Dewa to Provide Smart Grid Applications
Telefonica, Huawei and Kamstrup Deploys Smart Water Pilot Project in Chile
Aclara and SUEZ Enter into Partnership to Deliver AMI and Smart Infrastructure Solutions
AspenTech Announces PinnacleART as ISP for aspenONE® APM Software Suite
QMC Partners with Alectra Energy Services to Deliver Water Meter Solutions
Senet Partners with Neptune Technology Group to Deliver Water Metering Solutions
Lakewood to Utilize FATHOM's Suite of Software and Managed Services Solutions
City of Raymondville Partners with Schneider Electric to Upgrade City Services
OWASA Installs 22,000 Meters as Part of a Mi.Net® (AMI) Network
Leidos to Deliver Smart Grid Select™ Offering for Lansing Board of Water and Light
CORIX Selects IFS Field Service Management™ for Operations and Maintenance
Town of Okotoks to Deploy Sensus AMI Solution
Mueller Systems Teams Up with Senet to deliver Metering Infrastructure
City of Lakeland to Deploy Sensus Smart Gateway Sensor Interface
Middlesex Water Company Announces a $10.0 Million Water Infrastructure Project Replace
Stantec Acquires Inventrix
Washington Municipal Utilities to Deploy Sensus FlexNet® Communication Network and Sensus Analytics
KUB Selects DragonWave's Harmony Enhanced MC
Stantec Signs an Agreement with EQT to Sell Innovyze
GMU to Deploy Sensus FlexNet® Communication Network
City of Monroe Public Works Department Deploys Smart Water Technology from Sensus
Water-link Signs an Agreement with ENGIE Fabricom - Hydroko Joint Venture to Install Smart Meters in Antwerp
Youngstown Water Department Upgrades Water Meters, Communications Network with Sensus Technology
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)
Arad Group (Israel)
Master Meter, Inc. (USA)
Contadores de Agua de Zaragoza, S.A. (Contazara) (Spain)
Arad Measuring Technologies Wuhan Co. Ltd. (China)
Arqiva Limited (UK)
Aquiba Pty Ltd. (Australia)
B METERS s.r.l. (Italy)
Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)
Bermad Water Technologies (Australia)
CyanConnode Holdings Plc (UK)
Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)
Elster Group SE (Germany)
Elster Metering Limited (UK)
Iskraemeco, d.d. (Slovenia)
Itron, Inc. (USA)
Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (USA)
Kamstrup A/S (Denmark)
MARS Company (USA)
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (USA)
Mueller Systems LLC (USA)
Neptune Technology Group Inc. (USA)
Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd. (China)
Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Suntront Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Tantalus Systems Corp. (Canada)
Wasion Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Xylem Inc. (USA)
Sensus USA Inc. (USA)
Zhejiang Holley Liyuan Metering Co., Ltd. (China)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Water Meters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Rising Investments in Water Utilities with Focus on Smart Water Meters Drive Market Growth
Table 16: Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs of the United States through 2030 by Project Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: US Smart Water Solutions Market by Segment (2016, 2020, and 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Leakage Management, Smart Meters, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smart Water Meter Deployments Witness Healthy Growth, Increasingly Replace Analog Meters
Several Cities Commence Smart Water Meter Pilot Projects
Numerous Benefits to Drive Adoption of IoT Technologies in Water Utilities
Novel Cellular Networks Support IoT Solutions, Augurs Well for Water Utilities
IoT Solutions Providers Foray into Smart Water Meters Space
Smart Meters to Become Smarter
SaaS or Cloud-Computing Software Solutions
Transition from Mobile AMR to AMA/AMI
T2 Introduces Smart Analytics and Cloud-Based Metering Solution
Ultrasonic Metering Technology Continue to Gain Preference in Water Utilities
Aquarion Adopts Ultrasonic Flow Meters
JEA Embraces Ultrasonic Technology
Growing Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Benefits Market Expansion
Transition towards Smart Technologies Drive Smart Meter Adoption
Growth of Cellular Enabled Smart Water Deployments to Gain Traction
Latest Cellular Networks Support Implementation of Smarter Water Systems
The United States Ushers in the Era of Smart Utilities
Key Factors Hampering Growth Prospects for Smart Water Meters
High Installation Cost of Smart Meters Remain Major Barrier to Adoption
Product Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Tantalus Systems Corp. - A Major Canada-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Sensus Tests FlexNet LRR-Network in Japan
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Fastest Growth Predicted for the World's Second Largest Market
Rising Deployments of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Spurs Demand for Smart Water Meters
European Market Offers Significant Opportunities for Smart Meter Service Providers
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: European 10-Year Perspective for Smart Water Meters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 23: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Introduction
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
B METERS s.r.l. - A Major Italy-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Focus of Water Companies on Installation of Smart Meters Drive Market Adoption
Government Supports UK Smart Meter Deployments
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Product Introduction
Contadores de Agua de Zaragoza, S.A. (Contazara) - A Major Spain-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 28: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Smart Water Meter Deployments Gain Momentum in Ireland
Product Introduction
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Unpenetrated Asian Economies Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Asian Manufacturers Supply High-Quality & Low-Cost AMI Solutions
Select Regional Markets
Australia
Significant Increase in Deployments of Smart Water Meters with Global LPWANs Expected
Major Improvements Anticipated in Standardization and Interoperability
China
China Turns to Smart Water Infrastructure to Resolve Acute Water Scarcity
Fast-Growing Chinese Smart Water Market Attracts Multinational Vendors
India: Smart Water Meters to Enable Utilities to Cut Losses and Boost Revenues
Singapore: Witnessing Rapid Implementation of Smart Water Technologies
Product Introduction
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Latin American Smart Water Metering Market on the Rise
Chilean Utilities Embrace Smart Water Meters to Mitigate Water Loss
Adoption of Water Metering in Africa Rises at a Steady Pace
Growing Focus on Improved Operational Performance Fosters Metering Programs
Utilities Make Headway
Utilities Innovate to Address Challenges
Prepaid Meters Facilitate Improved Cash Flows
Mobile Phones: An Apt Solution to Inaccurate Meter Readings
Innovative Smart Meter to Address Water Issues in Cape Town
Product Introduction
Strategic Corporate Developments
Arad Group - A Major Israel-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Water Meters Markets Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 83) The United States (23) Canada (2) Europe (23) - France (2) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29) Middle East (3) Africa (3)
