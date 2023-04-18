Global Smart Water Meters Market Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030 - Technology to the Rescue of Water Utilities

Apr 18, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Meters: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Water Meters Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Smart Water Meters estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Auto Meter Reading (AMR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $973.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Smart Water Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$973.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$928.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession on Smart Meters Market
- Unique Challenges Facing Water Utilities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Bring Forth the Importance of Technology Solutions
- An Introduction to Smart Water Meters
- Smart Water Metering: An Evolutionary Scan
- Components of Smart Water Meters
- Classification of Smart Water Meters
- Smart Water Meters: Laying the Foundation of Efficient and Reliable Utility Networks
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- AMI Technology to Experience High Growth
- Shift toward Managed Solutions
- Utilities to Post Fastest Growth Rate
- Developed Regions at the Forefront of Smart Water Meter Adoption
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology to the Rescue of Water Utilities
- Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global Adoption
- Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings
- Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses
- Enhanced Operational Efficiency
- Improved Asset Management
- Provision of Actionable Intelligence
- Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure
- Improved Customer Relationships
- With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow
- Mounting Economic and Environmental Challenges Drive the Need for Smart Water Networks, Spurring Demand for Smart Water Meters
- Rising Importance of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters
- Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency
- Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters
- Key Components of a Smart Water Grid
- Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Efficient Management of Water Resources Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Water Meters
- At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for Provision of Smart Water Utility Services
- Smart Water Meters Becomes An Important Component of Smart Cities Worldwide
- IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities
- Integration of Intelligent Technologies and IoT Integration in Monitoring Water Usage: Opportunity for Smart Water Meters
- Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Water Meters
- Investments into Smart Connected Homes Augurs Well for Smart Water Meters Market
- Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector
- Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Adoption
- Select Innovations in Smart Water Meter
- Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry
- Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance
- Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Water Metering Market
- Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters
- AI Makes a Mark in Water Management and Smart Metering
- Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart Meters-Generated Data
- Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Water Meters
- LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters
- WATER 4.0: Digitization of Water Industry through Smart Water Meters
- Stringent Regulations of Water Bodies and Governments Strengthen Market Prospects
- Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Water Meters
- Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water Management Solutions
