Global Smart Water Meters Market Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030 - Technology to the Rescue of Water Utilities

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Meters: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Water Meters Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Water Meters estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Auto Meter Reading (AMR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $973.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Smart Water Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$973.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$928.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession on Smart Meters Market

Unique Challenges Facing Water Utilities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Bring Forth the Importance of Technology Solutions

An Introduction to Smart Water Meters

Smart Water Metering: An Evolutionary Scan

Components of Smart Water Meters

Classification of Smart Water Meters

Smart Water Meters: Laying the Foundation of Efficient and Reliable Utility Networks

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

AMI Technology to Experience High Growth

Shift toward Managed Solutions

Utilities to Post Fastest Growth Rate

Developed Regions at the Forefront of Smart Water Meter Adoption

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology to the Rescue of Water Utilities

Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global Adoption

Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings

Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Improved Asset Management

Provision of Actionable Intelligence

Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure

Improved Customer Relationships

With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow

Mounting Economic and Environmental Challenges Drive the Need for Smart Water Networks, Spurring Demand for Smart Water Meters

Rising Importance of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters

Key Components of a Smart Water Grid

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Efficient Management of Water Resources Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Water Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for Provision of Smart Water Utility Services

Smart Water Meters Becomes An Important Component of Smart Cities Worldwide

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

Integration of Intelligent Technologies and IoT Integration in Monitoring Water Usage: Opportunity for Smart Water Meters

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Water Meters

Investments into Smart Connected Homes Augurs Well for Smart Water Meters Market

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Adoption

Select Innovations in Smart Water Meter

Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry

Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Water Metering Market

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

AI Makes a Mark in Water Management and Smart Metering

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart Meters-Generated Data

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Water Meters

LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters

WATER 4.0: Digitization of Water Industry through Smart Water Meters

Stringent Regulations of Water Bodies and Governments Strengthen Market Prospects

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Water Meters

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water Management Solutions

