Global Smart Water Meters Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Efficient Management of Water Resources Opens Up Opportunities

Global Smart Water Meters Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Smart Water Meters estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Auto Meter Reading (AMR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, water utilities are facing unique obstacles, highlighting the crucial role of technology solutions in addressing these issues. The pandemic has not only weakened the economic environment but also triggered a negative impact on GDP growth worldwide, as shown in real GDP projections for 2019, 2020, and 2021.

This report introduces the concept of Smart Water Meters, providing an evolutionary scan of their development. It delves into the components and classification of Smart Water Meters, emphasizing their role in laying the foundation for efficient and reliable utility networks.

The report offers a global perspective on the market prospects and outlook for Smart Water Meters. It breaks down global Smart Water Meter shipments by basic and smart types for the years 2019, 2022, and 2025, with a particular focus on the anticipated high growth of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology. There is a noticeable shift towards managed solutions, with utilities expected to post the fastest growth rate. Developed regions are leading in the adoption of Smart Water Meters, driven by their commitment to improving water management efficiency.

The competitive landscape is explored, featuring recent market activities and the market share of key players in the Smart Water Meter industry in 2022. The competitive presence of these players is categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial, providing insights into the dynamics of the Smart Water Meter market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $973.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Smart Water Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$973.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$928.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology to the Rescue of Water Utilities

Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global Adoption

Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings

Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Improved Asset Management

Provision of Actionable Intelligence

Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure

Improved Customer Relationships

With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow

Global Digital Utility Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Mounting Economic and Environmental Challenges Drive the Need for Smart Water Networks, Spurring Demand for Smart Water Meters

Rising Importance of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for Smart Water Meters

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters

Key Components of a Smart Water Grid

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Efficient Management of Water Resources Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Water Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering Solutions for Provision of Smart Water Utility Services: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025

Smart Water Meters Becomes An Important Component of Smart Cities Worldwide

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

Integration of Intelligent Technologies and IoT Integration in Monitoring Water Usage: Opportunity for Smart Water Meters

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to Fuel Demand for Smart Water Meters

Investments into Smart Connected Homes Augurs Well for Smart Water Meters Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Adoption

Select Innovations in Smart Water Meter

Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry

Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Water Metering Market

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

AI Makes a Mark in Water Management and Smart Metering

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart Meters-Generated Data

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Water Meters

LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters

WATER 4.0: Digitization of Water Industry through Smart Water Meters

Stringent Regulations of Water Bodies and Governments Strengthen Market Prospects

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Water Meters

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water Management Solutions

