Global Smart Weapons Market Report 2022: In the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, Smart Weapons Are Poised to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs

Global Smart Weapons Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2026

The global market for Smart Weapons estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.

Missiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR, while growth in the Munitions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR. Gone are the days when battles were fought in battlefields with the country having the biggest infantry coming out as the winner.

Front line soldiers have since time immemorial formed the backbone of military strength. Development of early gunpowder technology and gun/arms technologies played important roles in strengthening the infantry. However, since the development of electronics weapons, the role of the infantry has been gradually declining as technology and machines gradually replaced the need for soldiers.

Today the global infantry community is facing a huge problem - the danger of obsolesce. For the first time in over 50 years, the infantry and its artillery are being outgunned by electronic warfare technologies and autonomous and remote land-air-naval defense capabilities. As digitalization of military technologies moves ahead at a rapid pace, even manned reconnaissance assets are being superseded in importance by intelligent unmanned assets. The last decade witnessed a slew of decisions across militaries across the world to downsize the infantry.

Current infantry brigades remains poorly reoriented to maintain relevance in a future combat environment. Even with the best of training infantry brigade will remain too slow, too dependent on external support, and unable to control large swaths of land compared to machines armed with bleeding-edge technologies like AI, lasers, sensors, radars, among others.



Information technology (IT) has revolutionized military operations making it smarter and more efficient and effective. Information in modern warfare is assuming a critical role. Battlespace awareness; location certainty of enemy vessels, vehicles, and artillery; real-time information acquisition and dissemination are all vitally important for seamless operations, for making precision strike decisions, and optimum engagement of battle equipment.

Modern warfare is all about tactical combats based on strategic battle information. All tactical battle units need timely and relevant battlefield information such as place, position, angle and approaching velocity and speed of enemy vehicles and ships. Real-time targeting and strike requires the use of radars which provide visual intelligence.

For instance, precision-guided munitions require radar guidance to launch more accurate, lethal and more dispersed attacks. Growing volume of electronic warfare equipment and the resulting decline in the number of critical nodes manned by humans bode well for the growing importance of smart weapons.

Smart weapons therefore make perfect sense amid rapid transition towards digital battlefield and ongoing efforts across countries to shift the attention from expansion of the military towards modernization and quality improvements. The rise of digital battlefield is making it imperative for the military to embrace digital platforms and smart weapons to ensure operational readiness while achieving a new level of combat efficiency.

Digitized battlefield remains centric to the idea of Network Centric Warfare (NCW) that represents the modern warfare and entails full integration of various stakeholders, from armed forces and intelligence agencies through to transport and disaster management. The digital battlefield relies heavily on communication and other sophisticated technologies for ensuring real-time availability of data and high situational awareness.

The rapidly evolving strategic environment along with operational challenges is creating a pressing need for countries to develop mobile, modern and more responsive forces to maintain national security. Countries need to ensure high lethality required to deal with the enemy and win the war. The modern warfare and increasing use of digital technologies are prompting the military to shift the attention from analog or conventional forces towards a more modern and ready military.

The scenario is driving countries to embrace sophisticated options to maintain the capability for dealing with operational and strategic challenges. The continuing shift towards digital battlefield is prompting armed forces to rely heavily on seamless flow of real-time information and smart hardware for desired combat and efficiency.



Defense forces across countries are increasingly implementing digital communications and technologies to support their units and help soldiers in conducting decisive, rapid operations at different tactical and operational levels. The use of digital technologies for acquiring, exchanging and employing information in a timely manner is poised to go a long way in deciding outcome on the digital battlefield. Militaries are anticipated to bet more on situational awareness for the modern warfare.

The information is required to be shared across diverse combat teams on ground, in air, in barracks and at sea for faster and informed decisions. The digital battlefield is poised to be influenced by increasing uptake of AI that is extending the military might and superiority beyond the clutches of few countries such as the US, Russia and China.

These emerging technologies are anticipated to influence distribution of the military power and allow deployment of smart weapons known for high accuracy. The modern warfare and rise of digital battlefield is indicating the need for countries to shift focus beyond military expansion and embrace modern weapons and technologies. These developments are anticipated to set a perfect stage for broader adoption of smart weapons for modernization of the armed forces.



From an Army of Thousands to an Army of None, the Rise of the Digital Battlefield Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Weapons

Death by Algorithm! Rapid Digitalization is Bringing Us Closer to that Reality

Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 80 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Pandemic Fails to Deter Global Military Spending, Which Spirals to All Time High in 2021

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased Investments in Smart Weapons

Smart Weapons: What Are They & What's the Outlook for These Evolving New Generation Weapon Technologies?

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, Smart Weapons Are Poised to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs

Germany's Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities

Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities The Nuclear Arms Race Begins as Countries Scramble to Deal With Nuclear Risks in an Increasingly Multipolar World Made Nervous by Putin's Nuclear Sabre Rattling

Rising Conflicts in the South China Sea to Spur Growth in the Asian Market

AI Weapons Emerge as the 3rd Generation in Smart Weapons Amid Growing Ethical Concerns Over the Weaponization of AI

Semi-Autonomous Weapon Systems to Witness Increased Adoption before Complete Migration to Fully Autonomous Systems

Surface-to-Air Missile Accidents Increase the Need to Make Smart Weapons Smarter

Shift Towards Electronic/Digital Warfare & Technical Superiority Over Conventional Weapons Strengthens The Business Case for Smart Weapons

Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs to Drive Robust Demand

Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain Momentum

Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs, a Win for the Smart Weapons Market

Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher Accuracy and Safety Become Mainstream

Review of Radar, a Key Technology Enabling the Development of Smart Weapons

Guided by its Numerous Benefits, Military Departments Worldwide Step up Spending on Energy Directed Energy Weapons

Sonic & Ultrasonic Weapons Grows in Popularity for Their Ability to Manipulate Sound Waves to Incapacitate Enemy

Focus on Disabling Enemy with Minimal Collateral Damage Drives Interest in Electromagnetic Weapons

Despite the Intriguing Potential, Particle Beam Weapons Remain a Distant Dream

Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Potential

Demand Grows Stronger for EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Systems

for EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Systems Importance of Continued Innovation Cannot be Undermined

A Review of the Ethical Issues Surrounding Autonomous Weapons

Resolving Challenges Will Remain Critical for Future Success

