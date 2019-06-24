Global Smart Weapons Market Research Report 2019 - Manufacturers Formulate Innovative Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Weapons: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Weapons in US$ Million.
The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Axon Enterprise (USA)
- BAE Systems PLC (UK)
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (USA)
- Denel SOC Ltd. (South Africa)
- General Dynamics Corporation (USA)
- Harris Corporation (USA)
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway)
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- MBDA France (France)
- Nexter Group (France)
- NORINCO (China)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
- QinetiQ Group PLC (UK)
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)
- Raytheon Company (USA)
- Rheinmetall AG (Germany)
- Roketsan AS (Turkey)
- Safran Electronics & Defense (France)
- Textron Inc. (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
- The Boeing Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smart Weapons: Augmenting National Defense with Intelligent, Accurate, and Digital Technologies
Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare
Changing Realities of Modern Warfare: A Brief Overview
Technical Superiority over Conventional Weaponry Widens Scope & Span of Smart Weapons
Robust Demand Projected for Smart Weapons over the Coming Years
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Surging Defense & Military Expenditures Worldwide: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending
Asia & the Middle East Poised to Fuel Long-Term Growth
Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs Drive Robust Demand
Joint Air-To-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Artificial Intelligence Increase the Smart Quotient of Smart Bombs
Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain Momentum
Market for Air-to-Air Missiles Continues to Expand
Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance
Satellite Guidance Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Land Attack Cruise Missile Guidance
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Set to Transform Electronic Warfare
Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs, Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Sensor Fuzed Weapons: From Undiscriminating Weapons to Highly Discriminating and Effective Systems
Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher Accuracy and Safety to Become Mainstream
Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand
Technological Innovations & Advancements Maintain Robust Momentum
Select Innovative Smart Weapon Technologies Announced in the Recent Past
Hatchet Smart Munition - Small, Laser-and GPS-guided Precision Glide Weapons
SmartGlider Light - Compact Member of MBDA's SmartGlider Precision-Guided Munition
Lockheed Martin's Light Weight and Small-Sized Weapon Seeker
Lockheed Martin's ATHENA-powered Compact Laser Weapon System
XM-25 Punisher: Smart Firearms for Infantry Divisions
Sandia's Self-Guided Projectile: A Smart Bullet for Firing from a Smooth-Bored Gun Barrel
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
Leveraging Existing Designs and Using Low-Cost Materials: An Apt Solution to the High Cost Concern
Military Cooperation: A Double-Edged Sword?
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Smart Weapons: Introduction
Smart Bombs
Small Diameter Bomb
Missiles
Air-to-Surface Missiles
Surface-to-Air Missile
Stand-off Missiles
Directed-Energy Weapons
Smart Bullets
Electro-Magnetic Pulse Weapons
Sensor Fused Weapons
Precision Firearms
Precision Artillery Munitions
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American & European Defense Contractors Dominate the Smart Weapons Market
Manufacturers Formulate Innovative Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge
Synergistic Alliances: The New Focus Area
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Orbital ATK Armament Systems Tests Hatchet Smart Munition
Air Tractor and L3 Enhance AT-802L Longsword with Support for BAE's COBRA
MBDA Unveils SmartGlider Light
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
BAE Systems to Expand Operations in Huntsville
BAE Systems Bags New APKWS Rockets Supply Contract from the U.S. Navy
Harris and L3 Technologies to Merge
Harris Bags US Air Force Contract for International F-16 Electronic Warfare System Support Program
L3 Technologies Takes Over ASV Global
L3 Technologies Snaps Up Azimuth Security and Linchpin Labs
TAURUS Systems to Upgrade TAURUS KEPD 350 Weapon System for Spanish Air Force
Northrop Grumman Receives IAMD IBCS Contract from the US Army
Northrop Grumman Wins New AARGM Contract from the US Navy
Boeing Bags New DoD Contract for JDAM Tail Kits
Boeing to Supply Additional GBU-39 SDB Smart Weapons to the US Military
Northrop Grumman Acquires Orbital ATK
Axon Bags Multiple Orders for TASER X26P and TASER X2 Smart Weapons
Axon Equips Chicago Police Department with TASER Smart Weapons
MBDA Inaugurates New High-Tech Manufacturing Facility in Bolton
MBDA and Milrem Robotics to Develop UGV
Lockheed Martin and MBDA Establish TLVS GmbH
Leonardo Consolidates UK Operations through Launch of Leonardo MW Ltd.
BAE Systems form PGM Collaboration with Leonardo
L3 Technologies Acquires Adaptive Methods
Boeing Receives Additional Pentagon Funding to Enhance Smart Bomb Production
TASER International Rebrands itself as Axon Enterprise
Axon Wins Multiple Orders for TASER X26P and TASER X2 Smart Weapons
MBDA Establishes MBDA Australia
MBDA Signs MoU with Romarm and Electromecanica Ploiesti
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Smart Weapons
Higher Budgetary Allocation for Military Modernization Creates Conducive Environment
Weaponry with Autonomous, AI and Hypersonic Capabilities Gain Emphasis in Modernization Programs
Favorable Trends in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Augment Market Prospects
Major Aerospace & Defense Federal Departments
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
Department of Defense (DoD)
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
Growing Spending on Counter-Terrorism Activities Spurs Demand
Advanced Tomahawk Missiles with Smart Features Revolutionize Aerial Warfare
Cost-Effective APKWS Laser-Guided Rockets Gain Preference
DARPA Spearheads Development of US Precision Guided Munitions (PGM) Arsenal
DARPA's Innovative Smart Drones with Cheaper Missiles for Future Warfare
DARPA's Self-Steering EXACTO Bullets for Engaging Moving Objects
DARPA's Tank Breaker Program
Innovative Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM)
Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM): A Joint Effort of DARPA and the Office of the Naval Research
DARPA's Advanced Precision Guided Armaments
US Army's Mobile Lasers & Electromagnetic Railguns for Engaging UAVs & Mortars
USAF's Networked MALDs: Unlocking New Dimensions for Attack on Air-Defense Systems
Defense Organizations Shift Focus from Hardware to Software Development
Software-Based Smart Bombs, Unmanned Vehicles and Drones: Next Generation Weaponry
The Cost Factor: A Major Cause of Concern for Software-Based Systems
Software Solutions Continue to Transform the Defense Sector
Guided Rockets: A Core Component of the Future Warfare
Smart Bombs & Rockets: Characterized by Increasing Competition from Russia and China
B-52 Aircraft: On the Threshold to Becoming a Smart Weapons Carrier
Advanced Technologies Increase the Safety Quotient of Personalized Guns
Americans Divided Over Effectiveness of Personalized Firearms in Curbing Gun Violence
Regulatory Environment
Environmental Regulations
Regulatory Framework for Defense Related Exports
Select Regulatory Bodies
The Office of Defense Trade Controls
The Bureau of Export Administration
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Colt Canada and DRDC Develop Prototype Smart Gun for Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Aerospace and Defense Industry: A Macro Perspective
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Prominence of Advanced Warfare Strategies Instigates Demand for Smart Weapons
Increased Defense Investments & Emphasis on Military Collaborations Favor Market Expansion
Defense Organizations Prioritize Smart Weapons
Aerospace & Defense Relationship between the EU and the US over the Years: An Overview
EU Lends Massive Push to R&D Funding
Widening Technological Divide between Europe and the US
Where the Europeans Fall Behind the Americans?
Bridging the Technology Gap: Vital for European Aerospace & Defense Companies
Technology Transfer - A Key Issue
European Companies Gain Foothold
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Smart Weapons to Widen Footprint in the Sprawling French Defense Technologies Domain
OCCAR to Play Key Role in Future Procurement Programs
DGA - Direction General de l'Armement
B. Market Analytics
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
The UK: Prominent Consumer of Smart Weapons in Europe
Government Support Lends Traction to Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Sustained Increase in Defense Budget Augurs Well for Smart Weapons Market
Russia Showcases Smart Weapons Arsenal in Syrian Campaign
Aerospace & Defense Industry Flourishes in Russia
B. Market Analytics
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Defense Spending on the Rise, Bodes Well for Market Growth
China: A Potential Laden Market for Smart Weapons
Significant Government Funding for Developing Technically Advanced Weapons
Ambiguity Surrounds China's Weapon System Technologies
Despite Substantial Growth, Inadequacies Remain
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 47)
- The United States (15)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (19)
- France (5)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Africa (2)
- Middle East (4)
