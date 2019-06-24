Global Smart Weapons Market Research Report 2019 - Manufacturers Formulate Innovative Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Weapons: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Weapons in US$ Million.

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Smart Weapons: Augmenting National Defense with Intelligent, Accurate, and Digital Technologies

Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare

Changing Realities of Modern Warfare: A Brief Overview

Technical Superiority over Conventional Weaponry Widens Scope & Span of Smart Weapons

Robust Demand Projected for Smart Weapons over the Coming Years

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Surging Defense & Military Expenditures Worldwide: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending

Asia & the Middle East Poised to Fuel Long-Term Growth

Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs Drive Robust Demand

Joint Air-To-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Artificial Intelligence Increase the Smart Quotient of Smart Bombs

Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain Momentum

Market for Air-to-Air Missiles Continues to Expand

Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance

Satellite Guidance Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Land Attack Cruise Missile Guidance

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Set to Transform Electronic Warfare

Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs, Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Sensor Fuzed Weapons: From Undiscriminating Weapons to Highly Discriminating and Effective Systems

Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher Accuracy and Safety to Become Mainstream

Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand

Technological Innovations & Advancements Maintain Robust Momentum

Select Innovative Smart Weapon Technologies Announced in the Recent Past

Hatchet Smart Munition - Small, Laser-and GPS-guided Precision Glide Weapons

SmartGlider Light - Compact Member of MBDA's SmartGlider Precision-Guided Munition

Lockheed Martin's Light Weight and Small-Sized Weapon Seeker

Lockheed Martin's ATHENA-powered Compact Laser Weapon System

XM-25 Punisher: Smart Firearms for Infantry Divisions

Sandia's Self-Guided Projectile: A Smart Bullet for Firing from a Smooth-Bored Gun Barrel

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Leveraging Existing Designs and Using Low-Cost Materials: An Apt Solution to the High Cost Concern

Military Cooperation: A Double-Edged Sword?



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Smart Weapons: Introduction

Smart Bombs

Small Diameter Bomb

Missiles

Air-to-Surface Missiles

Surface-to-Air Missile

Stand-off Missiles

Directed-Energy Weapons

Smart Bullets

Electro-Magnetic Pulse Weapons

Sensor Fused Weapons

Precision Firearms

Precision Artillery Munitions



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

American & European Defense Contractors Dominate the Smart Weapons Market

Manufacturers Formulate Innovative Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge

Synergistic Alliances: The New Focus Area



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Smart Weapons

Higher Budgetary Allocation for Military Modernization Creates Conducive Environment

Weaponry with Autonomous, AI and Hypersonic Capabilities Gain Emphasis in Modernization Programs

Favorable Trends in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Augment Market Prospects

Major Aerospace & Defense Federal Departments

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Department of Defense (DoD)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Growing Spending on Counter-Terrorism Activities Spurs Demand

Advanced Tomahawk Missiles with Smart Features Revolutionize Aerial Warfare

Cost-Effective APKWS Laser-Guided Rockets Gain Preference

DARPA Spearheads Development of US Precision Guided Munitions (PGM) Arsenal

DARPA's Innovative Smart Drones with Cheaper Missiles for Future Warfare

DARPA's Self-Steering EXACTO Bullets for Engaging Moving Objects

DARPA's Tank Breaker Program

Innovative Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM)

Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM): A Joint Effort of DARPA and the Office of the Naval Research

DARPA's Advanced Precision Guided Armaments

US Army's Mobile Lasers & Electromagnetic Railguns for Engaging UAVs & Mortars

USAF's Networked MALDs: Unlocking New Dimensions for Attack on Air-Defense Systems

Defense Organizations Shift Focus from Hardware to Software Development

Software-Based Smart Bombs, Unmanned Vehicles and Drones: Next Generation Weaponry

The Cost Factor: A Major Cause of Concern for Software-Based Systems

Software Solutions Continue to Transform the Defense Sector

Guided Rockets: A Core Component of the Future Warfare

Smart Bombs & Rockets: Characterized by Increasing Competition from Russia and China

B-52 Aircraft: On the Threshold to Becoming a Smart Weapons Carrier

Advanced Technologies Increase the Safety Quotient of Personalized Guns

Americans Divided Over Effectiveness of Personalized Firearms in Curbing Gun Violence

Regulatory Environment

Environmental Regulations

Regulatory Framework for Defense Related Exports

Select Regulatory Bodies

The Office of Defense Trade Controls

The Bureau of Export Administration

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Colt Canada and DRDC Develop Prototype Smart Gun for Canadian Armed Forces

Canadian Aerospace and Defense Industry: A Macro Perspective

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Prominence of Advanced Warfare Strategies Instigates Demand for Smart Weapons

Increased Defense Investments & Emphasis on Military Collaborations Favor Market Expansion

Defense Organizations Prioritize Smart Weapons

Aerospace & Defense Relationship between the EU and the US over the Years: An Overview

EU Lends Massive Push to R&D Funding

Widening Technological Divide between Europe and the US

Where the Europeans Fall Behind the Americans?

Bridging the Technology Gap: Vital for European Aerospace & Defense Companies

Technology Transfer - A Key Issue

European Companies Gain Foothold

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Smart Weapons to Widen Footprint in the Sprawling French Defense Technologies Domain

OCCAR to Play Key Role in Future Procurement Programs

DGA - Direction General de l'Armement

B. Market Analytics



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

The UK: Prominent Consumer of Smart Weapons in Europe

Government Support Lends Traction to Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Sustained Increase in Defense Budget Augurs Well for Smart Weapons Market

Russia Showcases Smart Weapons Arsenal in Syrian Campaign

Aerospace & Defense Industry Flourishes in Russia

B. Market Analytics



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Defense Spending on the Rise, Bodes Well for Market Growth

China: A Potential Laden Market for Smart Weapons

Significant Government Funding for Developing Technically Advanced Weapons

Ambiguity Surrounds China's Weapon System Technologies

Despite Substantial Growth, Inadequacies Remain

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



