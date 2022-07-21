Global Smartphone ODM Market Report 2022: Huaqin, Wingtech and Longcheer Continued to Dominate the Smartphone ODM/IDH Market with 69% of Shipments

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartphone ODM Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report tracks trends in global smartphone ODM/OEM relationships globally, key activities in the segment, drivers and future developments of the ODM sector, as well as observations on regional developments with regards to smart devices manufacturing in general.



36% smartphones were designed externally (including IDHs + ODMs), down 8.3% YoY. This is mainly due to a high comparison base of H2 2020, which was boosted by high pent-up demand.

Losses were mainly driven by Samsung and OPPO Group, which moved more designing work internally, as well as LG, which scaled down its smartphone operations. On the other hand, HONOR, Transsion Group, Xiaomi and Lenovo/Motorola increased orders to ODMs to keep up with market demand.



Huaqin, Wingtech and Longcheer continued to dominate the global smartphone ODM/IDH market. The 'Big 3' accounted for 69% of the global ODM/IDH smartphone shipments in H2 2021, down from 77% a year ago. This was due to the losses from key clients Samsung, OPPO Group and LG.



Outsourced manufacturing has been a significant feature of the wider consumer electronics industry as well as the handset market for many years. The logic being that little value is added by having the production process conducted exclusively in-house. Today, few handset manufacturers conduct all their own manufacturing and many, like Apple, do none at all.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Definitions

Overview of ODM Model

Executive Summary

Global Smartphone Market Review, 2021



Global Smartphone ODM Market Analysis, H2 2021

ODM Market Overview

Smartphone Outsourced Design Analysis

Smartphone Outsourced Production Analysis

Key OEM-ODM Relationships

ODM Company Analysis

Forecasts for 2022

Forecast for Smartphone ODM Market

Growth & Risk Assumptions

ODM Company Forecast

Long-term Assumptions and Opportunities for ODM Market

Macro & Supply Chain Topics

Global Manufacturing Trends and Vendors' Capacity

India Manufacturing Discussion

Southeast Asia Manufacturing Discussion

Brazil Manufacturing Discussion

Taiwan Manufacturing Discussion

Smartphone IC shortage and AP/SoC Technology Outlook in 2022

Companies Mentioned

Apple

Huaqin

Longcheer

Motorola

OPPO

Samsung

TRANSSION

vivo

Wingtech

Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i39zdh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets